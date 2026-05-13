The Rolling Stones unveil Foreign Tongues tracklist in different languages and tease In The Stars video

The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. Picture: Kevin Mazur

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers have shared the full track details of their forthcoming album in Polish, French, Japanese, Spanish, Filipino and more.

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The Rolling Stones have released the tracklist for their Foreign Tongues album.

Earlier this month, the legendary rockers - comprised of Mick Jagger (82), Keith Richards (82) and Ronnie Wood (78) - confirmed the plans to release their 25th studio effort via Polydor/Universal Music on 10th July 2026.

The artwork for the record was shared alongside a first listen of their In The Stars single, but now fans can get their eyes on the full 14-song tracklist, which includes Rough And Twisted— the surprise physical only single released under their pseudonym The Cockroaches.

See the newly revealed below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The Rolling Stones' Foreign Tongues album artwork. Picture: Press

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The full Foreign Tongues tracklist is:

Rough And Twisted In The Stars Jealous Love (‘Amante Jalouse’ in French) Mr. Charm (‘ミスター・チャーム’ in Japanese) Divine Intervention (‘Intervencao Divina’ in Portuguese) Ringing Hollow (‘Rinkelende Holte’ in Dutch) Never Wanna Lose You (‘No quiero perderte nunca’ in Spanish) Hit Me In The Head (Calpiscimi in testa’ in Italian) You Know I’m No Good (‘Wiesz, ze jestem do niczego’ in Polish) Some Of Us (Nagra av oss’ in Swedish) Covered In You (Daekket i dig’ in Danish) Side Effects (‘Bivirkninger’ in Norwegian) Back In Your Life (‘Kembali ke dalam hidupmu’ in Indonesian) Beautiful Delilah (‘Magandang Delilah’ in Filipino)

The band have teased what looks like the official video for their In The Stars single, which appears to see the band depicted in their younger years.

The video snippet came alongside the date: "14.05.26".

Until then, fans can listen to the full single below, which is track two on the forthcoming album.

Foreign Tongues will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited colour pressings), exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets, alongside the single ‘In The Stars’ on CD and vinyl formats.

The album’s striking album artwork, which blends the three icons images together, is a painting created by acclaimed American artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn who commented: “Creating the album cover for the Rolling Stones is an artistic honour - a dialogue with one of the most enduring forces in cultural history”

Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

Foreign Tongues sees the trio joined by regular collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan and includes a special appearance from their late drummer Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021.

Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Beatles legend Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Watch the trailer for Foreign Tongues below:

The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues | Album Trailer

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