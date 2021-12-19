The Rolling Stones named highest-earning touring act of 2021

The Rolling Stones have topped the list of the highest-grossing tours. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

By Jenny Mensah

Mick Jagger and co have been named the top-earning act of 2021, despite only playing 12 dates of their rescheduled No Filter tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Rolling Stones have earned themselves the highest-grossing tour of 2021.

The Paint It Black rockers only played 12 dates of their rescheduled No Filter tour this year, but still managed to pull in over £87 million from their stadium shows.

According to figures from PollStar, the legendary group - comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - earned an impressive £87.2 million from live dates this year.

In second place came former One Direction star Harry Styles, who brought in an impressive £65.5 million from the 30 sold-out gigs on his Love On Tour.

The Watermelon Sugar singer - who made £6.1 million from just three nights at New York's Madison Square Garden - also sold more tickets than anyone in 2021 overall, with 669,051 fans paying to see him perform.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones weren't "allowed" final visit with Charlie Watts

Despite not yet being able to play their UK dates or their gigs Down Under, the Hella Mega Tour - which featured Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer - came in third on the list, making £50.8 million.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer announce their Hella Mega Tour. Picture: Press

Eagles, who are set for a headline set at British Summer Time Hyde Park next year, grossed £44.7 million in 2021, while supergroup Dead & Company rounded off the top five with £37.9 million.

See the Top 10 highest-grossing tours of 2021

1. The Rolling Stones - £87.2 million

2. Harry Styles - £65.5 million

3. Hella Mega Tour - £50.8 millon

4. Eagles - £44.7 million

5. Dead & Company - £37.9 million

6. Los Bukis - £37.5 million

7. Guns N' Roses - £35.7 million

8. The Dave Matthews Band - £34.7 million

9. Phis - £33.5 million

10. Jonas Brothers - £32.1 million

Last month saw frontman Mick Jagger suggested the Stones could tour again next year if "everyone" is feeling up for it.

The band's rescheduled No Filter dates marked their first run without late drummer Charlie Watts, who sadly passed away on 24 August 2021.

The band also revealed they weren't allowed to visit the original drummer during his final days in hospital, with Ronnie Wood telling the LA Times: “We watched horse racing on TV and just shot the breeze. I could tell he was pretty tired and fed up with the whole deal.

"He said, ‘I was really hoping to be out of here by now,’ then after that there was a complication or two and I wasn’t allowed back. No one was"

READ MORE: Keith Richards' most insightful quotes