The Rolling Stones to release branded chocolate bars?

The Rolling Stones are reportedly set to release branded chocolate bars. Picture: MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images

According to reports, Mick Jagger and co are a releasing their own confectionery, which will be on sale on their merch website this month.

The Rolling Stones are reportedly set to sell their own chocolate bars this month.

According to The Daily Star's Wired column, the legendary rockers are set to delve deeper into the merchandise business by releasing their own brand of confectionery.

According to the outlet, Mick Jagger and co will unveil a milk chocolate bar named Brown Sugar and a dark chocolate bar named Cherry Red, which will cost £5.95 plus postage and appear on on their website from Monday 25 January.

This comes after the Paint It Black rockers launched their first official merchandise store in London's Carnaby Street.

In a world first, the legendary band opened RS No. 9 Carnaby in the soho area of the capital, with a merchandise and fashion store which has been created in partnership with Bravado - Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company.

The shop features all the hallmarks of the iconic band and includes exclusive new fashion and merchandise under the RS No. 9 Carnaby brand.

The Rolling Stones said of the news: "Soho has always encapsulated Rock ’n’ Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy."

Mat Vlasic, CEO, Bravado commented; “With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy. RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world's most recognized brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands."

