The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park: 50 years on

Mick Jagger performing live onstage at free Hyde Park Concert in 1969. Picture: Peter Sanders/Redferns/Getty Images

On 5 July 1969, the greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world played a free show in London… Here’s what they played and what went on.

The free show is one of the most famous gigs in history. The date was originally intended as a way of introducing their new guitarist, Mick Taylor, but their founding member Brian Jones had drowned at his home just two days earlier, so the show quickly turned into a tribute to their fallen comrade.... even though they'd had to sack him for being unreliable.

The photocall Introducing Mick Taylor (2nd Left) who took Brian Jones place in the band to press in Hyde Park 13 June 1969. Picture: Mirrorpix via Getty Images

The show was free, meaning accurate crowd estimates are vague... but it’s thought anything between 250,000 and half a million people showed up.

Huge crowds gathered to watch the all day concert at Hyde Park, which was headlined by the Rolling Stones. 5th July 1969. Picture: Barnes/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Other bands performing that day included Third Ear Band, Screw, prog legends, King Crimson, blues legend Alexis Korner's New Church, Roy Harper, Battered Ornaments and the critically-acclaimed Family.

Part of the vast crowd gathered in Hyde Park for the free concert given by the Rolling Stones. 5th July 1969. Picture: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

The hot weather upped the pollen count, meaning Mick's allergies flared up. Jagger -wearing a white dress coat, made by ultra-trendy boutique Mr Fish - opened the Stones' set by reading a section of Percy Bysshe Shelley's poem Adonais, as a tribute to Brian Jones.

Shelley's poem was about the death of fellow poet Keats and one of the lines Mick read was: "Peace, peace! he is not dead, he doth not sleep / He hath awaken'd from the dream of life."

The Rolling Stones on stage at their free concert in London's Hyde Park on 5 July 1969. Picture: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

When Mick finished the reading, boxes of Cabbage White butterflies were released into the crowd. Unfortunately, the heat had killed a lot of them off.

Tom Keylock releases Butterflies at the free concert in London's Hyde Park on 5 July 1969? Picture: Sunday Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Jagger's partner Marianne Faithfull watched from "the wings" with her son Nicholas.

Marianne Faithfull and her young son Nicholas attend a Rolling Stones concert in London's Hyde Park. Picture: Ian Showell/Keystone/Getty Images

The Stones' set opened with a cover of Johnny Winter's I'm Yours And I'm Hers. Other covers included Mercy Mercy and Robert Johnson's blues standard Love In Vain.

Mick Taylor and Mick Jagger performing live onstage at free Hyde Park concert. Picture: RB/Redferns/Getty Images

On advice from The Grateful Dead, the Stones employed the services of Hell's Angels to run security, The British bikers were fine - but when the band tried the same set-up with American Angels at the Altamont racetrack in California later that year, their behaviour would result in a murder of one gig-goer.

The Rolling Stones In Hyde Park 1969. Picture: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

The Stones also debuted some brand new material at the Hyde Park show - classics like Midnight Rambler and Street Fighting Man had their first live airing, while other favourites such as (I Can't Get No) Satsfaction and Jumping Jack Flash were also on the setlist.

Rolling Stones in concert at Hyde Park 5th July 1969. Picture: Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Keef later told Rolling Stone magazine: "We played pretty bad until near the end, because we hadn't played for years ... Nobody minded, because they just wanted to hear us play again."

The show ended with and 18-minute version of the funky Sympathy For The Devil, and everyone who helped clear up after the gig got a free copy of the new single Honky Tonk Women.

Music fan Jennie Wilson wearing a cool outfit in Hyde Park for the The Rolling Stones concert. Picture: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

44 years later, the Stones returned to Hyde Park for two shows... people had to pay this time, though!