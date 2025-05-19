Ronnie Wood discusses The Rolling Stones' longevity: "We don't over-familiarise"

19 May 2025, 14:46

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Picture: J.BOUQUET

By Jenny Mensah

The Rolling Stones guitarist has discussed the band's long career and recalls playing the role of the "diplomatic welding torch" between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ronnie Wood has talked about The Rolling Stones' longevity and credited the band with not always being over familiar with each other when they're not on tour.

“We’re not on the phone to each other every five minutes," he told Daily Telegraph. When we’re not touring we keep in touch, just to keep the feelers in each other’s camp, but we don’t over-familiarise – we run on faith and truth.

"We have faith in our music, and we always have hope that people will keep turning up, and sure enough they do.”

Read more:

The Stones might have an easy going relationship nowadays, but Wood recalled times where acted as an intermediary, between frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards.

Wood, who joined the band in 1975 as a replacement for Mick Taylor, talked about the founding members not being on speaking terms before the recording of their 1984 album Dirty Work, because Richards was unhappy about Jagger recording his first album.

However, the Paint It Black rocker was able to get the pair to talk by pretending one was reaching out to the other.

Recalling the moment, he revealed: "It was, ‘OK, you’re going to speak to one another on the phone.’

'He doesn’t want to speak to me.’ ‘Oh yes he does! I’ve rigged it up – in 15 minutes he’s expecting your call.’

“So I got Mick to ring Keith, and the other way round. Patching it up, talking, letting nature take its course. But the thing is, if I hadn’t done that, they’d have grown further and further apart."

Wood went on to say Mick and Keef were like brothers and the "foundation of the band," which is why he felt he had to "protect the institution".

He added: “They’ve been friends since the sandpit. They’re like brothers — they may argue between them, but in the end it’s family. That was the glue, the foundation of the band. I had to protect the institution, didn’t I? It’s the Rolling Stones! No way was this going to collapse.”

The Hives: The Rolling Stones inspired us not to quit after three albums

Read more:

More on The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and the late Charlie Watts

When Charlie Watts punched Mick Jagger in the face

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones performing live in 2010

Why Rolling Stone Charlie Watts never had a drum kit at home

The Rolling Stones logo

What's the meaning behind the Rolling Stones tongue and lips logo?

The Rolling Stones in July 1976: Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman.

Where did The Rolling Stones get their name from?

The Rolling Stones and a cryptic lyric

Can you name all these classic Rolling Stones lyrics?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

The Stone Roses and their literary namesake from 1959, written by Sarah Gainham.

20 bands who took their names from classic books and literature

Some of the most enduring albums of '88: Green, Bummed, Lovely, Surfer Rosa, Isn't Anything and Viva Hate.

The 25 best Indie albums of 1988

Blondie in 1976: Deborah Harry, Gary Valentine, Clem Burke, Chris Stein and Jimmy Destri.

10 classic hits that were actually cover versions

Freddie Mercury in the video for You're My Best Friend, taken from the Queen album A Night At The Opera

10 great closing lines from Classic Rock albums