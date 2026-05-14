Ronnie Wood has been giving this pop star tips on playing the harmonica...

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood at the exclusive launch event of their Foreign Tongues album. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for UMG/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Rita Ora revealed that The Rolling Stones rocker has been giving her advice while she's been learning the instrument.

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Ronnie Wood has been helping Rita Ora learn the harmonica.

The 78-year-old rock musician - who's best known as a member of The Rolling Stones since 1975 - has apparently been giving the pop star tips on the wind instrument.

"I’m learning the harmonica and then I want to learn the guitar," Ora told The Sun newspaper. "I just saw Ronnie Wood and he is incredible at the harmonica."

She added of the Faces and the Jeff Beck Group legend: "He was teaching me certain things."

Rita Ora at The King's Trust 50th Anniversary on 11th May 2026. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

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Meanwhile, this week saw The Rolling Stones release the tracklist for their Foreign Tongues album.

Earlier this month, the legendary rockers - completed by Mick Jagger (82), Keith Richards (82) - confirmed their plans to release their 25th studio effort on 10th July 2026.

Now fans can get their eyes on the full 14-song tracklist, which includes Rough And Twisted— the surprise physical single released under their pseudonym The Cockroaches.

See the newly revealed tracklist below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The Rolling Stones' Foreign Tongues album artwork. Picture: Press

The full Foreign Tongues tracklist is:

Rough And Twisted In The Stars Jealous Love (‘Amante Jalouse’ in French) Mr. Charm (‘ミスター・チャーム’ in Japanese) Divine Intervention (‘Intervencao Divina’ in Portuguese) Ringing Hollow (‘Rinkelende Holte’ in Dutch) Never Wanna Lose You (‘No quiero perderte nunca’ in Spanish) Hit Me In The Head (Calpiscimi in testa’ in Italian) You Know I’m No Good (‘Wiesz, ze jestem do niczego’ in Polish) Some Of Us (Nagra av oss’ in Swedish) Covered In You (Daekket i dig’ in Danish) Side Effects (‘Bivirkninger’ in Norwegian) Back In Your Life (‘Kembali ke dalam hidupmu’ in Indonesian) Beautiful Delilah (‘Magandang Delilah’ in Filipino)

Foreign Tongues will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited colour pressings), exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets, alongside the single ‘In The Stars’ on CD and vinyl formats.

Watch the trailer for Foreign Tongues below:

The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues | Album Trailer

The album also sees the trio joined by regular collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan and includes a special appearance from their late drummer Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021.

Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Beatles legend Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. Picture: Kevin Mazur

Meanwhile legendary guitarist Keith Richards has said The Stones will not be touring in 2026, but has teased at plans to head out on the road next year.

Quizzed if they plan to support their new record with tour dates this year, Richards told the Associated Press at the band's launch event in New York: “We can talk next year. At the moment, we’re just sort of saying, we’ve finished the record… [and we’re] considering what to do after. Pretty soon, but not this year.”

The Rolling Stones introduce new album 'Foreign Tongues' | AP interview

The Sympathy For The Devil legends last embarked on a live tour in 2024 supporting their last album, Hackney Diamonds, with a string of North American dates.

In late 2025, it was reported that the band were set to announce a European stint for 2026, but the plans were scrapped because Richards - who’s affectionately known as Keef - was unable to commit to the dates.

The last time the Rolling Stones UK dates took place in 2022, when the band played two huge homecoming shows at BST Hyde Park in London, followed by a milestone return to Liverpool with a date at Anfield Stadium.

The show marked their first gig in the city since 1971 and their first-ever stadium gig in Liverpool overall.

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