The Rolling Stones are reportedly in the studio working on a new album

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Picture: J.BOUQUET

By Jenny Mensah

Reports suggest that the legendary rockers have been in the studio since April.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Rolling Stones have reportedly begun work on a new record.

According to The Sun, the legendary band have been in the recording studio working on their 25th studio album and the follow-up to Hackney Diamonds since April.

The outlet adds that the band - comprised of Mick Jagger (81), Keith Richards (81) and Ronnie Wood (78)- have already laid down 13 songs and are in discussions over a potential release date.

"Mick, Keith and Ronnie have been secretly recording their new record with their drummer Steve Jordan," a source said. "They’ve got 13 songs they’re happy with and they are discussing when they can release it."

The outlet added that the Paint It Black legends will team up producer with Andrew Wyatt for the album, who worked on their last release - which went straight to the UK charts at number one.

It was previously reported that the band were set to announce Hackney Diamonds dates in the UK and Europe this summer, but the tour abandoned because the promoters couldn't make the dates work.

The Rolling Stones last played the UK in 2022, with a duo of dates at BST Hyde Park.

Read our review here.

Read more:

Though the band have yet to confirm any news on a new album or more tour dates, they have discussed the potential for new music.

Meanwhile, guitarist Ronnie Wood celebrated 50 years with a special collection entitled The Portraits, which are described as "a heartfelt and vibrant tribute to Mick, Keith, Charlie, and of course, himself."

Fans can see Wood's depictions of the band on four hand-stretched box canvases, which are hand finished and signed by the man himself.

The Folio Collection also consists of an "exclusive portfolio containing the four portraits, a companion set-list from Ronnie’s first gig with the band on June 1 1975 and a limited pressing 7” vinyl of a never before heard demo version of a new recording by Ronnie, the reverse features a Ronnie 50 etch design."

Fans see the entire collection and order it here.

Rolling Stones announce first new album since 2005 - full press conference

Read more: