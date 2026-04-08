The Rolling Stones reportedly 'set to release their 25th and final album' and share new song this month

The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 2023. Picture: Mark Seliger

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the legendary rockers are on the cusp of dropping their new album and its lead single, Mr Charm

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The Rolling Stones are reportedly set to release their final album this month.

According to The Sun, the legendary rockers - comprised of Mick Jagger (82), Keith Richards (82) and Ronnie Wood (78) - are on the cusp of making their return with their 25th and final record and their first new music since 2023's Hackney Diamonds.

On April Fools Day, the band shared posters under their name The Cockroaches, which invited fans to scan a QR code.

The code invited fans to sign up for WhatsApp updates and then sent a not-so-cryptic message, which read: "Pleased to meet you. Hope you guess my name," in a nod to their iconic 1968 single Sympathy For The Devil.

It has since been reported that the band will release a new single entitled Mr Charm this Saturday (11th April), with some reports suggesting an album called Foreign Tongues would follow.

“The Rolling Stones album has been in the can for some time now," a source told The Sun.

“A lot of it was written and recorded a while back but there has been a lot of fine-tuning to make it perfect.

“They were back in Metropolis Studios in West London last year and now it’s ready to go."

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Despite the rumours of the band dropping new music, the jury's out as to whether they'll make it back on the road again for a tour.

The Jumping Jack Flash rockers last embarked on North American dates in 2024 to support their last album, but they've let to announce dates on home turf.

Despite speculation that the icons were plotting UK & European dates this year, apparently there are no big plans for a string of dates just yet.

The source continued: "The guys are aware they aren’t getting any younger so some people are seeing this as a final album — but who knows with the Stones? They will be making some appearances together to promote it but there’s not going to be a tour yet.”

The Rolling Stones Sympathy For The Devil at London Stadium

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The band's 24th British studio offering featured collaborations with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney and included two songs which featured drums from their late bandmate Charlie Watts as well as bass contributions from founding member Bill Wyman.

Rolling Stones announce first new album since 2005 - full press conference

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