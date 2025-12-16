The Rolling Stones reportedly axe 2026 tour plans as Keith Richards 'couldn't commit' to dates

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Picture: J.BOUQUET

By Jenny Mensah

An American music critic has cast doubts over whether the legendary rockers will play live dates next year.

Fresh doubt has been cast over whether The Rolling Stones' will embark on a tour next year.

The legendary rock 'n' roll band supported their No.1 album Hackney Diamonds with a North American tour in 2024 and fans on this side of the pond were waiting patiently to see if Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood would announce UK and European dates for 2026.

However, according to The Sun, an American music critic says band have reportedly called off plans for a string of dates next year because original guitarist Richards - who turns 82 this Thursday (18th December) - can't "commit" to a lengthy tour.

“The Rolling Stones had all the big promoters throwing loads of ideas and dates at them for next summer,” the insider said. "But when they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn’t think he could commit and wasn’t keen on a big stadium tour for over four months.”

The Stones have yet to confirm or deny the reports.

The reports come after many sources close to the band hinted that the band could be ready to hit the road again.

Back in November, the band's longtime pianist Chuck Leavell talked about the band’s new music and suggested a string of dates could be on the cards.

Speaking at the launch event for the re-issue of their 1976 album Black And Blue, Leavell - was quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “They don’t want to hang up the rock ’n’ roll shoes yet. There’s no doubt in my mind.

“We’ve done a good bit in the US the last few years, so I think the likelihood would be somewhere else and my best guess would be probably Europe.

“They’ve been recording. I’m sure there’s already some new music, and I’m sure it’s great.

“I also am very sure that the band wants to perform.”

The Rolling Stones last toured in 2024. Picture: Mark Seliger

Whether or not we the Sympathy For The Devil rockers up on stage, it seems we will be getting a new record from them in 2026.

"Yes you will be getting a new album next year. It is done," the guitarist Ronnie Wood said back in September, according to The Sun's Bizarre column. "It's done".

Wood - who was signing copies of his new double anthology album Fearless at the Stones' flagship RS No.9 shop in Carnaby Street - also let slip that he's hopeful they'd be back on the road next year, but admitted he'd was still waiting to find out himself.

“Yes we are hoping to do some dates," added the Paint It Black rocker. "Hopefully we will be back out there but I am still waiting to find out myself.”

