The Rolling Stones re-schedule North American tour dates as Mick Jagger shares video dancing to The Wombats

Following The Rolling Stones frontman sharing a video of himself dancing to The Wombats, the band have announced their re-scheduled dates.

The Rolling Stones have announced their rescheduled North American tour dates, which had to be cancelled due to Mick Jagger's heart valve replacement surgery.

The Paint It Black frontman was forced to postpone the dates last month due to the procedure, but is now fighting fit and back to full health.

The 17 newly scheduled gigs announced today include dates in Washington DC, Philadelphia, Houston, Jacksonville and Miami.

A press release notes: "Tickets sold for the original date will be honoured, fans do not need to exchange their tickets. Those who cannot attend the rescheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account. For transferred tickets, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets, once they have been transferred back. The newly added New Orleans date at Mercedes-Benz Superdome will go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10am local time."

The news comes after Mick Jagger shared a video which sees him dance to The Wombats' 2011 track Techno Fan, from their This Modern Glitch album.

See it above.

The Wombats replied to Jagger's video post, simply writing: "life made."

Mick Jagger previously shared a photo of himself after his heart procedure, proving it was all a "walk in the park".

A walk in the park ! pic.twitter.com/d13GySbHCC — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 11, 2019

READ MORE: Where did The Rolling Stones get their name from?

See The Rolling Stones rescheduled North American dates below:

June 21* Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 25* Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 29* Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek

July 3 Washington, DC FedExField

July 7 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

July 14** New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

July 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

August 1 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 5 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 10 Denver, CO Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

August 18 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s®️ Stadium

August 22 Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl

August 26 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

August 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium