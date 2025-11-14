The Rolling Stones pianist hints at 2026 European tour

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Picture: J.BOUQUET

By Jenny Mensah

The Stones' piano man Chuck Leavell believes that the band "don’t want to hang up the rock ’n’ roll shoes yet".

The Rolling Stones' pianist Chuck Leavell has hinted that the band are keen to hit the road again.

The legendary rock 'n' roll band took their 2023 album Hackney Diamonds on a tour the following year, with dates which saw Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood and and co trek across North America.

Now, Leavell - the band’s longtime pianist - has talked about the band’s new music and suggested a string of dates on this side of the pond could be on the cards.

Speaking at the launch event for the re-issue of their 1976 album Black And Blue this week, Leavell - was quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “They don’t want to hang up the rock ’n’ roll shoes yet. There’s no doubt in my mind.

“We’ve done a good bit in the US the last few years, so I think the likelihood would be somewhere else and my best guess would be probably Europe.

“They’ve been recording. I’m sure there’s already some new music, and I’m sure it’s great.

“I also am very sure that the band wants to perform.”

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Chuck Leavell in 2021. Picture: R. Diamond/Getty Images

Leavell's sentiments were echoed by Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood back in September when he confirmed they were "done" making their new album and he was hopeful they would return to the stage.

"Yes you will be getting a new album next year. It is done," the rocker said according to The Sun's Bizarre column. "It's done".

Wood - who was signing copies of his new double anthology album Fearless at the Stones' flagship RS No.9 shop in Carnaby Street - also let slip that he's hopeful they'd be back on the road next year, but admitted he'd was still waiting to find out himself.

“Yes we are hoping to do some dates," said the Paint It Black rocker. "Hopefully we will be back out there but I am still waiting to find out myself.”

The Rolling Stones in 2023. Picture: Mark Seliger

Wood's statements came after the son of his fellow Stones guitarist Keith Richards teased they had almost finished the record.

"They’re in town right now, recording,” Marlon Richards told Record Collector when asked what the band were up to.

They’re in Chiswick or somewhere like that; I think they’re nearly done. They still maintain these ridiculous hours: after lunch until, like, two in the morning. I’d rather be somewhere else at that time of night! Unless you’re in it, it’s pretty boring.”

Meanwhile it's been confirmed that the band have reunited with producer Andrew Watt on the record, who's described working for the band as working for "Batman".

“I’ve said it before, but it’s like working for Batman," he told Rolling Stone magazine. "When the tongue is up in the air, you just go… I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say.”

Rolling Stones announce first new album since 2005 - full press conference

