The Rolling Stones to open store on London's Carnaby Street

20 August 2020, 11:17

The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones are launching on London's iconic Carnaby Street . Picture: Press

Mick Jagger and co are launching the RS No. 9 Carnaby shop in the iconic London location this September.

The Rolling Stones have announced their plans to open a flagship store on 9 Carnaby Street, London.

In a world first, the Paint It Black rockers will open RS No. 9 Carnaby in the soho area of the city, in merchandise store which has been created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company.

The shop will feature all the hallmarks of the iconic band and include exclusive new fashion and merchandise under the ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ brand.

Items will be available in-store and online from September 2020.

The Rolling Stones said of the news:“Soho has always encapsulated Rock ’n’ Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.” 

Mat Vlasic, CEO, Bravado commented; “With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy. RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world's most recognized brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands.”

QUIZ: Do you know the words to The Rolling Stones' I Can't Get No Satisfaction?

The news comes after Paul Mescal starred in the legendary band's Scarlet video.

The Normal People star - who's known for playing the brooding Connell in the hit adaptation - has literally shaken off the role of the shy protagonist to star in Mick Jagger and co's latest visuals.

The socially-distanced video, which was helmed by directing duo Us, sees the Emmy-nominated actor thrust his hips and dance around a suite at London's iconic Claridge’s hotel.

Watch the rising star feature in the video here:

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones & more sign open letter demanding clearance for political campaign music

