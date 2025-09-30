Ronnie Wood: The Rolling Stones' new album is "done" coming in 2026

30 September 2025, 10:15

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood at Lucca Summer Festival in 2017
Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood at Lucca Summer Festival in 2017. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Stones guitarist has confirmed that the follow-up to the band's 2023 album Hackney Diamonds is finished.

The Rolling Stones are "done" making their new album.

The legendary rockers released Hackney Diamonds - their 24th studio album - in 2023 and went straight to the top of the charts with the record, which included contributions from the likes of Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga.

Now, it looks like they've wrapped album number 25 as guitarist Ronnie Woods has revealed that the record is officially in the can and it will be released next year.

"Yes you will be getting a new album next year. It is done," the rocker said according to The Sun's Bizarre column. "It's done".

Wood - who was signing copies of his new double anthology album Fearless at the Stones' flagship RS No.9 shop in Carnaby Street - also teased that the band hope to hit the road next year.

He also let slip that he's hopeful the Stones - also including Sir Mick Jagger, 82, and Keith Richards, 81 - will hit the road again.

“Yes we are hoping to do some dates," said the Paint It Black rocker. "Hopefully we will be back out there but I am still waiting to find out myself.”

The Rolling Stones in 2023
The Rolling Stones in 2023. Picture: Mark Seliger

Wood's statements come after the son of his fellow Stones guitarist Keith Richards teased they had almost finished the record.

"They’re in town right now, recording,” Marlon Richards told Record Collector when asked what the band were up to.

They’re in Chiswick or somewhere like that; I think they’re nearly done. They still maintain these ridiculous hours: after lunch until, like, two in the morning. I’d rather be somewhere else at that time of night! Unless you’re in it, it’s pretty boring.”

Meanwhile it's been confirmed that the band have reunited with producer Andrew Watt on the record, who's described working for the band as working for "Batman".

“I’ve said it before, but it’s like working for Batman," he told Rolling Stone magazine. "When the tongue is up in the air, you just go… I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say.”

