Mick Jagger’s track with Dave Grohl features in charity NFT

Easy Sleazy, by the Rolling Stones frontman and the Foos rocker, features in a charity Non Fungible Token with EXTRAWEG.

Mick Jagger's Eazy Sleazy track, which features Dave Grohl has become part of an NFT for a good cause.

Eazy Sleazy, which came out earlier this week, now provides the accompaniment to artwork by Oliver Latta - also known as EXTRAWEG - with the hopes of raising funds for music venues and the arts.

The 1-1 piece has been live for 24 hours since 15 April 2021 6pm BST, with 100% of the proceeds going towards Music Venue Trust, Backup & National Independent Venue Association.

Visit www.mickjagger.com to find out more about the NFT and to see a visual.

There's a 24hr charity auction on @niftygateway at 6pm BST today for a piece of Eazy Sleazy digital art, created by 3D artist @extraweg - proceeds from this will be going to a few charities picked by myself and Dave Grohl @foofighters - find out more at https://t.co/fmNxlrVjcD pic.twitter.com/CoZEukn5cb — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 15, 2021

Music Venue Trust is a UK registered charity which acts to protect, secure and improve grassroots music venues.

Back-up provides financial support to entertainment technology industry professionals who are seriously ill or injured or to their surviving family members.

National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is an organisation working to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live performance venues and promoters throughout the United States. A portion of proceeds will also be going to environmental causes.

Watch the video for Eazy Sleazy here:

The full track written by Mick Jagger in lockdown features Jagger on vocals in collaboration with Foo Fighters main man Dave Grohl who provides his signature powerhouse drums, bass and guitar.

While Jagger doing his bit for a good cause will no doubt be looked upon favourably by some, one fellow rocker who won’t be impressed is Ian Brown.

The Stone Roses frontman, who is anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine, has hit out at the legendary rocker for his sending up of coronavirus conspiracy theorists.

Taking to Twitter this week he wrote: “SHAME ON YOU Sir Mick Jagger, Knight of the realm, doing their satanic majesties work for them".

Jagger told Rolling Stone that the song was written quickly and inspired by the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

"It sounded really good," he explained. "I thought, you gotta put it out now because it’s not gonna be any good in three or six months. I’d love to do it with someone really great and is working from home."

Mr Grohl entered the picture and has admitted: "It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier... and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!"

One line in the song is bound to raise a few eyebrows, however. Jagger sings: "Shooting the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream / It's mind control. the earth is flat and cold, it's never warming up."

Sir Mick revealed this was in fact a "piss-take" of the countless conspiracy theories currently doing the rounds.

He added: "It just seems to be that even people you know that are relatively sensible about a lot of things have one thing that they just don’t kind of get. I have several friends and relations and they go off on these things that [are]... just irrational."

