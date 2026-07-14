Mick Jagger opens up on effects of fame: "You can become disassociated"

The Rolling Stones ' Mick Jagger in Chicago in 2024. Picture: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Rolling Stones frontman has talked about the downsides to being in the public eye for so long in a new interview.

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Mick Jagger has discussed some of the psychological toll of fame, revealing how years in the spotlight has led to him battling disassociation.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 82, said the extreme nature of his career shaped his behaviour and sense of identity in ways most people never experience.

“Obviously, it’s not normal," he told The New York Times in a new interview. "It is not like most people’s lives. It does affect you. You can become disassociated. From other people."

Jagger went onto explain how many performers end up living in an industry bubble because “a lot of people in show business only hang around with people in show business, because they’ve got something in common… and you get disassociated from what people might call ‘real life’.”

Quizzed on how he stays grounded he quipped: “You go out and walk on the street on your own and do normal things, go and buy The New York Times.”

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The frontman has also previously teased that the Stones will tour in 2027, though he recently he doesn't believe the band will play residencies as he doesn't believe its fair on the fans.

The Gimme Shelter rocker also appeared on TODAY's Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, where he was quizzed about the chances of the band heading out on their first live dates since their 2024 Hackney Diamonds North America Tour, he replied: "Well, I’d love to. I really want to. And, I’m ready to go."

He added: “I don’t think we’re gonna do shows this year, but hopefully we’ll do shows next year."

Watch his interview with Jagger below:

Mick Jagger Talks New Rolling Stones’ Album, Favorite Songs, More

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The band have yet to announce a string of live dates, but they did put on a surprise performance when they celebrated the launch of their Foreign Tongues album with a special event and a drone display in London last week.

Watch the Rolling Stones unveil new album in spectacular drone display

The album sees the trio joined by regular collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan and includes a special appearance from their late drummer Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021.

Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Beatles legend Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Listen to Foreign Tongues in full below:

Meanwhile, Jagger's has been keeping busy, stunning drinkers in an Oxford pub with an imptomtu performance last month.

The Paint It Black rocker appeared at the The Half Moon on St Clement's Road in the city on Sunday (7th June) and joined a to sing the traditional folk song Handsome Molly.

"We were sitting right by the band when a small group wandered over towards the musicians," a pub-goer told The Sun.

"I caught a glimpse of one of them from the side and said to my mates, ‘Wait… is that Mick Jagger?’

"A few moments later, someone hopped onto the piano, and Mick just started belting out some lyrics."

Watch him in action in a clip shared on his Insta stories below:

Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger gives surprise performance at Oxford pub

Oriel College at Oxford University explained on their official Instagram: "Sir Mick Jagger and partner Melanie Hamrick visited @orieloxford on Sunday as guests of the Provost and Lady Mendoza. Mick joined students at Evensong and dined at High Table."

They added: "After dinner and drinks in the SCR a small group went off to the pub where Mick gave an impromptu performance with Rolling Stones keyboard player Matt Clifford and Oriel Politics academic Robert Cheah."

The band have also just shown off new merchandise, which appears to come in a collaboration with the England Cricket team, teasing: "On stage and in store soon. 19.07.26. Register your interest - link in bio!"

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