Watch Mick Jagger stun locals at Oxford pub with surprise performance

Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger gives surprise performance at Oxford pub

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Rolling Stones frontman took part in an impromptu performance at The Half Moon pub in Oxford.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mick Jagger stunned drinkers in an Oxford pub when he performed there last week.

The Rolling Stones frontman appeared at the The Half Moon on St Clement's Road in the city on Sunday (7th June) and joined a band for a performance of the traditional folk song Handsome Molly.

"We were sitting right by the band when a small group wandered over towards the musicians," a pub-goer told The Sun.

"I caught a glimpse of one of them from the side and said to my mates, ‘Wait… is that Mick Jagger?’

"A few moments later, someone hopped onto the piano, and Mick just started belting out some lyrics."

Watch him in action in a clip shared on his Insta stories above.

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger performs in France in 2017. Picture: Brian Rasic/WireImage/Getty

Oriel College at Oxford University explained on their official Instagram: "Sir Mick Jagger and partner Melanie Hamrick visited @orieloxford on Sunday as guests of the Provost and Lady Mendoza. Mick joined students at Evensong and dined at High Table."

They added: "After dinner and drinks in the SCR a small group went off to the pub where Mick gave an impromptu performance with Rolling Stones keyboard player Matt Clifford and Oriel Politics academic Robert Cheah."

Read more:

The news comes after the Stones announced the news of their forthcoming album, Foreign Tongues, which is set for release on 10th July 2026.

From it comes the previously released physical only single Rough & Twisted— which was released under the band's pseudonym The Cockroaches — and their nostalgic In The Stars, which saw the band as deep-faked younger versions of themselves.

See Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood in their '70s prime in the video, which was directed by Francois Rousselet and features Marty Supreme actress Odessa A'zion, below:

The Rolling Stones - In The Stars (Official Video)

Read more:

See the artwork for Foreign Tongues and its 14-song tracklist - which was delivered in different languages from around the world - below:

The Rolling Stones' Foreign Tongues album artwork. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues tracklist:

Rough And Twisted In The Stars Jealous Love (‘Amante Jalouse’ in French) Mr. Charm (‘ミスター・チャーム’ in Japanese) Divine Intervention (‘Intervencao Divina’ in Portuguese) Ringing Hollow (‘Rinkelende Holte’ in Dutch) Never Wanna Lose You (‘No quiero perderte nunca’ in Spanish) Hit Me In The Head (Calpiscimi in testa’ in Italian) You Know I’m No Good (‘Wiesz, ze jestem do niczego’ in Polish) Some Of Us (Nagra av oss’ in Swedish) Covered In You (Daekket i dig’ in Danish) Side Effects (‘Bivirkninger’ in Norwegian) Back In Your Life (‘Kembali ke dalam hidupmu’ in Indonesian) Beautiful Delilah (‘Magandang Delilah’ in Filipino)

Foreign Tongues will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited colour pressings), exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets, alongside the single ‘In The Stars’ on CD and vinyl formats.

Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

Watch the trailer for the album below:

The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues | Album Trailer

The album also sees the trio joined by regular collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan and includes a special appearance from their late drummer Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021.

Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Beatles legend Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. Picture: Kevin Mazur

On the process of making the album, frontman Mick Jagger said: “I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis. It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

Keith Richards added: “The Foreign Tongues album has a continuity from Hackney Diamonds and it was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us. It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it's all about the enjoyment of it. I'm blessed to be able to do this and long may it last.”

Ronnie Wood commented: “The atmosphere in the room was so creative, and the whole band was on top form throughout the whole process. Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it.”

Read more: