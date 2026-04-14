Listen to The Rolling Stones' vinyl-only single Rough & Twisted under The Cockroaches

14 April 2026, 20:45

The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones. Picture: J.BOUQUET/ Press

By Jenny Mensah

A mysterious vinyl-only white label release issued under the pseudonym The Cockroaches was limited to just 1,000 copies worldwide.

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The Rolling Stones have shared a new vinyl-only single under The Cockroaches.

After teasing the track with cryptic posters with the pseudonym (which the band have used in the past) earlier this month, the legendary rockers finally revealed a surprise single on Saturday (11th April).

As described on the Rolling Stones Collection Instagram profile, Rough And Twisted is "a highly limited collector’s edition," which "was distributed exclusively through selected independent record stores worldwide as part of a secret teaser campaign."

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The 12" white label vinyl - which was pressed by Universal Music Group / Promotone B.V. - was only limited to 1,000 copies worldwide and was never released on streaming platforms, making it the only original first-issue physical version of the track.

Despite its rarity and being sold out, fans have been helpful enough to share their first play of the bluesy track, which sees Jagger sing: “Why don’t you drive me/ Down that rough and twisted road?/ Why don’t you guide me/ ‘Cause I don’t know which way to go?”

Listen to the single, which was shared on TikTok below:

Watch it being played in a Milan record store below:

The single is expected to serve as the first taste of the Stones new album, which is said to be released this summer.

The record - which is reported to be the band's 25th and final album - sees the band join forces with longtime collaborator Andrew Wyatt, who also produced their 2023 GRAMMY-winning Hackney Diamonds album.

"The Rolling Stones album has been in the can for some time now," a source told The Sun.

“A lot of it was written and recorded a while back but there has been a lot of fine-tuning to make it perfect.

“They were back in Metropolis Studios in West London last year and now it’s ready to go."

Despite speculation that the icons were plotting UK & European tour this year, apparently there are no big plans for a string of dates just yet.

The source continued: "The guys are aware they aren’t getting any younger so some people are seeing this as a final album — but who knows with the Stones? They will be making some appearances together to promote it but there’s not going to be a tour yet.”

Rolling Stones announce first new album since 2005 - full press conference

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