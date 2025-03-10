Keith Richards receives new Connecticut residents award, including a new library card

The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards in 2025. Picture: Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist has lived in the US state for over 40 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Keith Richards is being honoured with a Connecticut residents award.

The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist, who has lived in the US state since 1985, was given the inaugural Connecticut Governor’s Award of Excellence last Wednesday (5 March), which is made to recognise "creativity, passion and generosity" in the area.

The Paint It Black rocker was given a custom-designed medallion at The Westport Library in Westport, Connecticut presented by First Lady Ann Lamont.

“Well, thank you very much. And thank you Connecticut,” Richards while accepting the award. “You kind of get lost for words with something like this around your neck. All I gotta say is, you know, I’ve been here for 40 years, and it’s been a great place for me."

He went on: "I brought the kids up here. When the kids were young, I said, I have to get the kids out of New York City before they don’t get any fresh air at all. So, we moved up here, and ever since, we’ve had a great life. … I’m incredibly happy about everything, especially things like this, because you don’t get them every day."

Watch his acceptance speech here:

Keith Richards speech accepting Connecticut Governor's Award for Excellence 2025

As reported by Stereogum, Governor Lamont also offered Richards the “Key to the State” as well as a newly minted Westport Library card.

“I’ve been inspired by the Rolling Stones for more than 50 years, I hope you have as well,” the governor said. “Keith Richards is an amazing member of our community. We’re so proud that he’s here and I’m so proud to have the opportunity to give him this award of excellence.”

Read more:

Meanwhile, was previously rumoured that The Rolling Stones could be set to announce UK dates this year, but it has since been reported that their plans were scrapped due to "logistical issues".

According to the Daily Mail, the legendary rockers - comprised of Mick Jagger (81), Keith Richards (81) and Ronnie Wood (77)- will play four dates in London at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

However, when no announcement came, it was later reported that the UK & European Hackney Diamonds tour was axed before it even began.

The dates were never officially confirmed, but shows in the likes of Paris, Barcelona and Rome were said to also be on the cards.

The Rolling Stones Sympathy For The Devil at London Stadium

Read more: