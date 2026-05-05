The Rolling Stones confirm Foreign Tongues album and share brand new single In The Stars

The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 2023. Picture: Mark Seliger

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers have announced that their new studio album will be released in July this year.

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The Rolling Stones have officially announced the news of their new album Foreign Tongues.

After weeks of teasing, the legendary outfit - comprised of Mick Jagger (82), Keith Richards (82) and Ronnie Wood (78) - have confirmed they will release their 25th studio effort via Polydor/Universal Music on 10th July 2026.

Alongside the news comes new track In The Stars, which is available to stream now.

Listen to the track, which receives its physical release on 15th May, on spotify below:

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Foreign Tongues will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited colour pressings), exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets, alongside the single ‘In The Stars’ on CD and vinyl formats.

The album’s striking album artwork, which blends the three icons images together, is a painting created by acclaimed American artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn who commented: “Creating the album cover for the Rolling Stones is an artistic honour - a dialogue with one of the most enduring forces in cultural history”

See the artwork for Foreign Tongues below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The Rolling Stones' Foreign Tongues album artwork. Picture: Press

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Foreign Tongues sees the trio joined by regular collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan and includes a special appearance from Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021.

Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Beatles legend Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

On the process of making the album, frontman Mick Jagger said: “I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis. It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

Keith Richards added: “The Foreign Tongues album has a continuity from Hackney Diamonds and it was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us. It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it's all about the enjoyment of it. I'm blessed to be able to do this and long may it last.”

Ronnie Wood commented: “The atmosphere in the room was so creative, and the whole band was on top form throughout the whole process. Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it.”

Watch the album trailer for Foreign Tongues here:

The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues | Album Trailer

Tonight (5th May) will also see the band attend a media launch for Foreign Tongues later today in Brooklyn, New York.

Back in 2023 the band announced the news of their Hackney Diamonds album with a special press event at Hackney Empire in London.

The band's 24th British studio offering - which featured collaborations with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney as well as drums from their late bandmate Charlie Watts and bass contributions from founding member Bill Wyman - stormed straight to number one in the UK charts and earned the band a 2025 GRAMMY for Best Rock album.

Rolling Stones announce first new album since 2005 - full press conference

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