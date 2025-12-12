Fatboy Slim finally persuaded The Rolling Stones to let him release Satisfaction Skank

The Rolling Stones FINALLY said yes to Fatboy Slim!

The DJ told Chris Moyles he is "very, very grateful" to the legends for allowing him to issue the "secret weapon" of his live sets.

Fatboy Slim says he is ‘very, very grateful’ to The Rolling Stones for allowing him to finally release the ‘secret weapon’ of his DJ sets after 25 years

The superstar DJ explained that after years of refusals, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have given their blessing for his mash-up of the 1998 Fatboy Slim banger Rockerfeller Skank and the rock legends' 1965 classic (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction to get an official release.

The musician - real name Norman Cook - joined The Chris Moyles Show to share his thoughts, saying he was "very, very grateful" to the Stones for approving the sample after 25 years, which he called the "secret weapon" of his DJ sets.

"You would have thought that after 20 years my enthusiasm might have dwindled," Cook explained, "but it still kind of tickles me. I’m very, very grateful to the Rolling Stones for letting us do this, eventually.”

The musician explained that he decided to rework Rockerfeller Skank using the iconic Stones tune not long after it was released in June 1998, when it shot to Number 6 in the UK charts.

He explained: "I got bored of playing the original version in my DJ sets. So, probably about six months after the original came out, I just wanted a different version to play!

"So, I made it basically for myself for my DJ sets. But then everyone seemed to want it. So, then we approached The Rolling Stones to say, 'Can we release it?’ And they went, ‘No.’

"For 20 years it's been my kind of secret weapon in my DJ sets, but I’m kind of aware that everybody still liked it.

"Now we're lucky enough to be able to share it with the world!”

Satisfaction Skank is available to stream and download now via https://satisfactionskank.com/