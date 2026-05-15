The Rolling Stones appear as their younger selves in de-aged In The Stars video

The Rolling Stones turn back time in their In The Stars video. Picture: YouTube/The Rolling Stones

By Jenny Mensah

The band have turned back the hands of time with a digitally-altered video, featuring Marty Supreme star Odessa A'zion.

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The Rolling Stones have released the official video for their In The Stars single.

The Francois Rousselet-directed promo, which was also produced by Riff Raff Films, sees a deep-faked younger version of the band performing at the house party, alongside a rabble of revellers including Marty Supreme actress Odessa A'zion.

See Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood in their '70s prime in the video below:

The Rolling Stones - In The Stars (Official Video)

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The official visuals arrive on the same week the band released the tracklist for their Foreign Tongues album, which is set for release on 10th July.

The full 14-song tracklist - which was delivered in different languages from around the world - sees the album open with Rough & Twisted— the surprise physical single, which was released under the band's pseudonym The Cockroaches.

See the album's artwork and tracklist below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The Rolling Stones' Foreign Tongues album artwork. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues tracklist:

Rough And Twisted In The Stars Jealous Love (‘Amante Jalouse’ in French) Mr. Charm (‘ミスター・チャーム’ in Japanese) Divine Intervention (‘Intervencao Divina’ in Portuguese) Ringing Hollow (‘Rinkelende Holte’ in Dutch) Never Wanna Lose You (‘No quiero perderte nunca’ in Spanish) Hit Me In The Head (Calpiscimi in testa’ in Italian) You Know I’m No Good (‘Wiesz, ze jestem do niczego’ in Polish) Some Of Us (Nagra av oss’ in Swedish) Covered In You (Daekket i dig’ in Danish) Side Effects (‘Bivirkninger’ in Norwegian) Back In Your Life (‘Kembali ke dalam hidupmu’ in Indonesian) Beautiful Delilah (‘Magandang Delilah’ in Filipino)

Foreign Tongues will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited colour pressings), exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets, alongside the single ‘In The Stars’ on CD and vinyl formats.

Watch the trailer for the album below:

The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues | Album Trailer

The album also sees the trio joined by regular collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan and includes a special appearance from their late drummer Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021.

Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Beatles legend Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. Picture: Kevin Mazur

On the process of making the album, frontman Mick Jagger said: “I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis. It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

Keith Richards added: “The Foreign Tongues album has a continuity from Hackney Diamonds and it was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us. It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it's all about the enjoyment of it. I'm blessed to be able to do this and long may it last.”

Ronnie Wood commented: “The atmosphere in the room was so creative, and the whole band was on top form throughout the whole process. Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it.”

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