The Rolling Stones appear to confirm Foreign Tongues album with multilingual international poster campaign

The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 2023. Picture: Mark Seliger

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers have shared teasers of the title in different languages in several locations around the world.

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The Rolling Stones have seemingly confirmed their new album Foreign Tongues.

A series of cryptic billboards and posters have popped up across the globe over the last week, which sees the title written out in different languages across locations in the likes of the UK France, Poland, Germany and Australia.

On Sunday (26th April), the band - Mick Jagger (82), Keith Richards (82) and Ronnie Wood (78) - legitimised the news by sharing a selection of photos from the locations with the globe and left-looking eyes emoji.

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It comes after the band shared their vinyl-only single, Rough & Twisted, under their alias The Cockroaches earlier this month.

Listen to a snippet of the song, which includes the lyrics: "Why don’t you teach me/ Teach me all those foreign tongues?”

According to reports and fan groups, the album, is set to arrive on 10th July 2026, with previous reports suggesting it will the band''s 25th and final album.

The album will mark the band's first new music since 2023's Hackney Diamonds–their first studio album since 2005, which included contributions from Paul McCartney, Elton John and Lady Gaga.

The number one album scored the band a GRAMMY for Best Rock Album at the 67th annual awards, beating out stiff competition from The Black Keys, Fontaines D.C., Pearl Jam, Green Da, IDLES and Jack White.

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Despite teasing new music, the jury's out as to whether they'll make it back on the road again for a tour.

The Jumping Jack Flash rockers last embarked on North American dates in 2024 to support their last album, but they've yet to announce a tour on their home turf.

A source told The Sun: "The guys are aware they aren’t getting any younger so some people are seeing this as a final album — but who knows with the Stones? They will be making some appearances together to promote it but there’s not going to be a tour yet.”

Rolling Stones announce first new album since 2005 - full press conference

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