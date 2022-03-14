The Rolling Stones announce 2022 tour, including Hyde Park shows

The Rolling Stones in 2021: Ronnie Wood, Micjk Jagger and Keith Richards. Picture: J Bouquet/Press

The Stones will return with a string of dates across Europe this summer to mark their 60th anniversary - get the full ticket details here.

The Rolling Stones have announced they're marking their 60th anniversary this year with a full European tour... including two massive shows at London's Hyde Park.

The veteran band - now composing of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - will take their SIXTY tour to 10 countries this summer, including their first show in Liverpool in over 50 years at the city's Anfield Stadium.

The Stones just keep on rolling! We are thrilled to announce the Rolling Stones 2022 Tour! Titled SIXTY to celebrate 60 special years together-Mick, Keith & Ronnie will be playing dates across Europe this summer including 2 shows at London’s BST Hyde Park:https://t.co/cimRWrDl07 pic.twitter.com/qQDZfDc96K — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 14, 2022

The two Hyde Park shows will take place on Saturday 25th June and Sunday 3rd July and form part of American Express presents BST Hyde Park. The Stones' free concert at Hyde Park in 1969 is one of the most famous rock shows of all time, and the band returned there in 2013 to play two sold-out shows to 130,000 fans.

The tour kicks off at Wanda Stadium in Madrid (Spain) on 1st June, and will also take in Munich (Germany), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bern (Switzerland), Milan (Italy), Brussels (Belgium), Vienna (Austria), Lyon (France), Paris (France), Gelsenkirchen (Germany), ending up in Stockholm (Sweden).

The Rolling Stones UK Tour Dates 2022

9th June Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

25th June American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

3rd July American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

Pre-sales for the Hyde Park and Liverpool shows start at 10am on Monday 14th March, while the general onsale is 10am Friday 18th March. See Ticketmaster for more details.

The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour poster. Picture: Press

The trio will again be joined by Steve Jordan on drums, standing in for the late Charlie Watts, who sadly died on 24th August 2021.

As well as the usual classics like Gimme Shelter and Sympathy For The Devil, the Stones have promised to dig into their extensive back catalogue for a few "surprises".