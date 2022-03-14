The Rolling Stones announce 2022 tour, including Hyde Park shows

14 March 2022, 09:52 | Updated: 14 March 2022, 10:07

The Rolling Stones in 2021: Ronnie Wood, Micjk Jagger and Keith Richards
The Rolling Stones in 2021: Ronnie Wood, Micjk Jagger and Keith Richards. Picture: J Bouquet/Press

The Stones will return with a string of dates across Europe this summer to mark their 60th anniversary - get the full ticket details here.

The Rolling Stones have announced they're marking their 60th anniversary this year with a full European tour... including two massive shows at London's Hyde Park.

The veteran band - now composing of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - will take their SIXTY tour to 10 countries this summer, including their first show in Liverpool in over 50 years at the city's Anfield Stadium.

The two Hyde Park shows will take place on Saturday 25th June and Sunday 3rd July and form part of American Express presents BST Hyde Park. The Stones' free concert at Hyde Park in 1969 is one of the most famous rock shows of all time, and the band returned there in 2013 to play two sold-out shows to 130,000 fans.

The tour kicks off at Wanda Stadium in Madrid (Spain) on 1st June, and will also take in Munich (Germany), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bern (Switzerland), Milan (Italy), Brussels (Belgium), Vienna (Austria), Lyon (France), Paris (France), Gelsenkirchen (Germany), ending up in Stockholm (Sweden).

The Rolling Stones UK Tour Dates 2022

  • 9th June Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
  • 25th June American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London
  • 3rd July American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

Pre-sales for the Hyde Park and Liverpool shows start at 10am on Monday 14th March, while the general onsale is 10am Friday 18th March. See Ticketmaster for more details.

The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour poster
The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour poster. Picture: Press

The trio will again be joined by Steve Jordan on drums, standing in for the late Charlie Watts, who sadly died on 24th August 2021.

As well as the usual classics like Gimme Shelter and Sympathy For The Devil, the Stones have promised to dig into their extensive back catalogue for a few "surprises".

More on The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and the late Charlie Watts

When Charlie Watts punched Mick Jagger in the face

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones performing live in 2010

Why Rolling Stone Charlie Watts never had a drum kit at home

The Rolling Stones logo

How did The Rolling Stones get their logo?

The Rolling Stones in 1968: Bill Wyman, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts

Where did The Rolling Stones get their name from?

The Rolling Stones and a cryptic lyric

Can you name all these classic Rolling Stones lyrics?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts Playlists and more!

Liam Gallagher and Chris Moyles in the Radio X studio!

Liam Gallagher on new single Everything's Electric: "80% of the new album is peculiar"

Liam Gallagher

The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Alexa Chung, The Libertines' Pete Doherty and Kate Moss

What is the Indie Sleaze trend and is Gen Z adopting it?

News

Sam Fender performs on stage at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, October 2021

Sam Fender is proud of racking up "record-breaking" bar tab while making his last album

Sam Fender

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for Ozark 4

Ozark season 4: Netflix release date, trailer cast and more

News