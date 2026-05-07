What are The Rolling Stones' 10 biggest songs?

With the announcement of the Stones' new album Foreign Tongues, Radio X looks at the most-streamed and most-viewed tunes in the legendary band's back catalogue.

The Rolling Stones - Paint It, Black: release date 13th May 1966 This single from the summer of '66 was a huge hit for the Stones - despite only making it to No 1 for one week in their native Britain, it also made the top in the US, Canada and the Netherlands, and has since been certified double-Platinum by the BPI. In the digital age, it remains the Stones' biggest song, notching up over 1.6 billion Spotify streams and amassing 623 million YouTube views for the lyric video. The Rolling Stones - Paint It, Black (Official Lyric Video)

The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction: release date 20th August 1965 The classic 1965 stomper hit the top in the UK for two weeks despite the BBC claiming it was too rude for broadcast, and is certified Platinum in this country, while being a million-seller in the US. On Spotify, it's had over 927 million streams and the lyric video has had over 197 million views. The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Official Lyric Video)

The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up: release date 14th August 1981 Originally recorded during the sessions for Some Girls in 1978, Start Me Up was revived for the Tattoo You LP when the band needed tunes to take on tour. Thanks to its classic video (much parodied in the social media era), the song became an MTV hit in the US and peaked at No 7 in the UK. Since then, the song has had over 826 million streams and over 82 million views of the now legendary video. The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up - Official Promo

The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter: release date 5th December 1969 (uk release) The opening track on the Stones' iconic LP Let It Bleed, this is another great album track that's become a rock classic. It's had over 797 million streams and the lyric video has enjoyed over 143 million views. The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Official Lyric Video)

The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil: release date 6th December 1968 The incredible lead track from the 1968 album Beggars Banquet, Sympathy's reputation has only grown over the decades as its samba-fuelled rhythm connects with each new generation. The tune has had over 723 million streams and the lyric video has had over 172 million views. The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil (Official Lyric Video)

The Rolling Stones - Beast Of Burden: release date 9th June 1978 (album) Another great Stones ballad, this was the second single to be culled from the Some Girls album after Miss You in the summer of 1978. A Top 10 hit in the US, the track wasn't issued as a single in the UK. Despite this, it remains a firm favourite with Stones fans, as the track has had over 613 million Spotify streams and the audio clip has been watched over 62 million times on YouTube. Beast Of Burden (Remastered 1994)

The Rolling Stones - Angie: release date 20th August 1973 This epic Stones ballad was the lead single for the band's Goats Head Soup album, making No 5 in the UK but topping the charts in the US. Angie has enjoyed over 478 million Spotify streams, while the video has been watched over 83 million times. The Rolling Stones - Angie - OFFICIAL PROMO (Version 1)

The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses: release date 23rd April 1971 (album) Epic ballads are a fearsome part of the Rolling Stones' arsenal - and here's another. Although not released as a single at the time in the UK, it's since been certified Platinum in their home country and has achieved over 393 million streams, with an acoustic lyric version of the song gaining over 36 million views. The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses (Acoustic / Lyric Video)

The Rolling Stones - Miss You: release date 19th May 1978 The lead single from the Some Girls album from 1978 evolved from a jam between Mick Jagger and former Beatles collaborator Billy Preston. The song topped the charts in the US and made Number 3 in the UK (behind You're The One That I Want and Rivers Of Babylon!) and has now achieved over 339 million Spotify streams, while the video has achieved over 20 million views. The Rolling Stones - Miss You - OFFICIAL PROMO