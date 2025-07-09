Richard Ashcroft welcomes "all new fans" after viral Shazam moment

Richard Ashcroft opening for Oasis on the first night of their Live '25 Tour at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, 4th July 2025. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Following a clip of someone using the music app to identify Bitter Sweet Symphony at his Cardiff show last weekend, the legend says that newcomers to his music are welcome!

By Radio X

Richard Ashcroft is welcoming "all new fans" after a gig-goer at the first Oasis show in Cardiff was captured Shazaming The Verve's iconic tune Bitter Sweet Symphony.

Ashcroft, along with Liverpool's Cast, is opening for the Manchester legends on the Live '25 Tour, and has reacted to the viral moment, which saw someone in the crowd using the Shazam app to identify the 1997 classic.

After night two of the Gallaghers' first tour in 16 years at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday 5th July, Ashcroft posted on Instagram: "Day 2 thanks to everyone who came down and gave such beautiful support for my set.

"If you don’t know it Shazam it, all new fans welcome!"

He added: "Love to LG for Cast No Shadow, what a tune! We move on Manchester. Are you ready? Music is Power RA."

Why Richard Ashcroft told Noel Gallagher he’s the “only person” for Oasis support slotIn May, Richard told Chris Moyles on Radio X: "You know, back in the day Oasis supported The Verve and then it flipped around and we supported Oasis at Earls Court, then I as a solo artist have played with Oasis."

He went on: "I said to Noel, 'You know, I think I'm the only person who could go in this slot. Especially for a huge outdoor show, because everyone wants you lot. And unless you're coming with something, unless you've got something to offer, I don't know what's gonna happen'."

Richard Ashcroft's "very important part to play" in the Oasis reunion!

Ashcroft is set to release a brand new solo album, Lovin' You, on 3rd October.

It will be his first LP of all new material since 2018's Natural Rebel.

The Lovin' You album opens with the new single Lover, which interpolates Joan Armatrading's 1976 song Love And Affection.