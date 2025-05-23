Why Richard Ashcroft told Noel Gallagher he’s the “only person” for Oasis support slot

By Jenny Mensah

The former Verve frontman has discussed opening for the Manchester band this summer and told The Chris Moyles Show why he's the best man for the job.

Richard Ashcroft told Noel Gallagher he's one of the only people who can open for Oasis during their reunion dates.

The former Verve frontman has been named alongside CAST as special guests for the Britpop band's upcoming UK & Ireland shows and he believes he's the best man for the job because of his history with the band.

"I see it as I've got a very important part to play in this," he told The Chris Moyles Show. "You know, back in the day Oasis supported The Verve and then it flipped around and we supported Oasis at Earls Court, then I as a solo artist have played with Oasis."

He went on: "I said to Noel, 'You know, I think I'm the only person who could go in this slot. Especially for a huge outdoor show, because everyone wants you lot. And unless you're coming with something, unless you've got something to offer, I don't know what's gonna happen'."

Delving more into his history with the band, Ashcroft noted that Oasis had a lot of firsts before The Verve, but he still feels happy for the Gallagher brothers personally as well as their mother Peggy and their fans who weren't able to see them perform before they split.

"I think it's great that we're still around. I've been there almost in that whole story together with them. Right from the day one. Before their album came out, first album, seen that. They were kind of like mega successful before I was. They were on Top Of The Pops. By the time it was my turn, it was like they'd been all over it. They sold millions of albums, blah, blah, blah, but the rarity of that, that you could have two bands, both in transits off playing to 300 people. Both saying, 'We're gonna do this.' 'No, no we're gonna do that'. And for that to happen is incredible.":

"I'm just happy for them personally," he gushed. "I'm happy for their mum. I'm happy for all them people who never got a chance to see it the first time 'round that we can all come together this summer."

Though Ashcroft hinted at the crowds having the potential to kick off, he believes that the reunion shows will allow people to forget their problems and be a huge unifying moment for the country.

The Love Is Noise singer added: "You turn on the TV, look at the news and what have you and and we're drowning in anxiety and worry about the future. And I think this can be an amazing way for us to come together and to lose all our differences like music should be. You leave it at the door and enjoy it.

Meanwhile, this week saw Ashcroft share Lover- his first new single in seven years and he's told Radio X that we can expect to hear more this year.

Asked if Lover will precede a new album, the Wigan bard revealed: "Potentially we got an album out in September, yeah. Original stuff. some exciting things. very eclectic.

"It's gonna go from stripped right down to barely anything. I've got another banging sample tune to go with Lover as well it's just phenomenal so I'm just excited for people to hear it. I'm looking forward to it."

