Richard Ashcroft at South Facing Festival 2022: Lineup, stage times, tickets and how to get there

Richard Ashcroft Performs At The Royal Albert Hall in 2021. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

The legendary singer-songwriter and former Verve frontman is set for a headline set at Crystal Palace Bowl. Get the line-up, stage-times and more.

By Jenny Mensah

Richard Ashcroft is set to play a headline date at South Facing Festival this weekend.

The Wigan legend is set for the Crystal Palace festival, where he'll play songs from across his career alongside iconic tracks the Verve back catalogue.

Find out everything we know so far about Ashcroft's headline show, including who's joining him on the bill, what the stage times are, how to get there and if you can still buy tickets.

When is Richard Ashcroft's gig at South Facing Festival?

Richard Ashcroft plays a headline set at South Facing Festival on Saturday 6th August 2022.

Who's supporting Richard Ashcroft at South Facing Festival?

Support comes:

Ride

DBRMM

Tess Parks

DJ sets from Steve Lamacq and Alan McGee

What are the stage times for Richard Ashcroft at South Facing festival?

We don't have the exact stage times just yet, but here's what we know so far.

Doors - 5:00pm

Last Entry - 9pm

Event Finish 10.30p,

Are tickets still available for Richard Ashcroft at South Facing Festival?

Yes, some tickets are still available for Richard Ashcroft at South Facing Festival. Find out more here.

How do you get to South Facing Festival?

South Facing Festival is held at the Crystal Palace Bowl in Crystal Palace Park, London SE19 2BA.

The nearest stations are:

Crystal Palace (TfL Overground and National Rail)

Penge West (National Rail)

Gypsy Hill (National Rail)

Closest bus routes include: 3, 122, 157, 202, 227, 322, 358, 363, 410, 417, N2, N63, N137, 249, 432, 450, N3

Visit southfacingfestival for more information here.

What's the weather forecast Richard Ashcroft at South Facing Festival?

According to BBC Weather, on Saturday 6th August Crystal Palace will be a sunny with highs of 25 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.

What else do you need to know?

14-17 year olds at the gig must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

An adult over the age of 18 is allowed to accompany a maximum of four young people.

Visit southfacing.com for all the FAQs.

