Richard Ashcroft shares title track from forthcoming album Lovin' You

Richard Ashcroft has dropped a new single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the next single to be taken from the Verve legend's album of the same name, which is set for release on 10th October.

Richard Ashcroft has unveiled his new track Lovin' You.

The single is the second cut to be taken the former Verve frontman's forthcoming solo album of the same name, which is due out on 10th October.

Standing at three minutes and forty two seconds long, the track sees Ashcroft pay homage to another artist once more, using the iconic guitar riff from Mason Williams’ 1968 track Classical Gas.

Stream Richard Ashcroft's Lovin' You below:

The track follows the album's lead single Lover, which interpolates one of Ashcroft's favorite songs, Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading and earned the praise of the legendary songwriter herself, who said: “I love how he’s used my song and I love his song.”

Watch its joyous video below:

Richard Ashcroft - Lover (Official Video)

After embarking on the biggest shows of the year as special guest on the Oasis Live '25 tour, the former Verve frontman announced a huge headline date at Manchester Co-op Live for this November, followed by additional shows in Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Leeds next year.

Due to overwhelming demand, his huge 2026 arena dates will now also see Ashcroft play shows in Glasgow OVO Hydro, Birmingham Utilita Arena and Newcastle Utilita Arena.

Visit rchardashcroft.com for the Wigan legend's full live dates and available tickets.

Richard Ashcroft adds dates to 2026 arena tour. Picture: richardashcroft.com

Richard Ashcroft's UK arena tour dates:

NOVEMBER 2025:

8th November - Manchester, Co-Op Live (SOLD OUT)

MARCH 2026:

24th – Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

26th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

28th – London, The O2

31st - Glasgow OVO Hydro - NEW DATE ADDED

APRIL 2026:

2nd – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

6th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

Richard Ashcroft's "very important part to play" in the Oasis reunion!

