Richard Ashcroft rules out The Verve reunion: "We’ve already played that hand"

Richard Ashcroft plays Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4th July 2025. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Verve frontman has explained why the band won't be having an Oasis-style reunion any time soon.

Richard Ashcroft has ruled out The Verve having a reunion.

The Bitter Sweet Symphony singer has spent the summer supporting Oasis on their Live '25 dates, but insists it hasn't inspired him to get his former band back together.

Speaking about the possibility, Ashcroft told The Sun: "We’ve already played that hand. “I don’t think it would work."

He added: "The Verve’s situation was a tougher one than Oasis — it was a different dynamic to Oasis.”

Despite his views on his own band, the Sonnet singer has dubbed the Manchester rockers' dates as hugely "cathartic" and "a full circle moment" for older and younger fans.

"It’s been a massively cathartic summer for the crowd and for everyone involved, mused the Break The Night With Colour singer.

“Society has become fractured and that feeling of all coming together at those shows felt so important.

“The older fans had missed Oasis and they were bringing their kids who had never seen them.

“It’s been a full-circle moment."

He went on: “We’ve lost parents, we’ve lost friends, we’ve lived the dream and seen the dream disappear — so there are thousands of people bringing that emotion with them and the songs are the catalyst to express that emotion.

“It’s been a beautiful thing.”

Ashcroft may not be getting The Verve back together anytime soon, but he's still celebrating their legacy with his own arena dates and recently announced outdoor shows for 2025-2026.

The Wigan bard will embark on epic dates, which kick off with a sold out show at Manchester Co-op Live on 8th November and include a stop at The O2 London on 28th March last year.

Summer will also see the 54-year-old musician play open-air dates at the likes of London's Alexandra Palace Park, a Heritage Live date at Englefield Estate and an additional date at Ludlow Castle.

Richard Ashcroft's UK arena tour dates:

8th November 2025 - Manchester, Co-Op Live (SOLD OUT)

24th March 2026 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

26th March 2026 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

28th March 2026 – London, The O2

31st March 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

2nd April 2026– Leeds, First Direct Arena

4th April 2026- Birmingham, Utilita Arena

6th April 2026- Newcastle, Utilita Arena

16th May 2026- Dublin - 3Arena

Richard Ashcroft's 2026 summer outdoor dates:

17th July: London, Alexandra Palace Park

24th July: Reading, Englefield Estate

25th July: Ludlow Castle

Meanwhile, Richard Ashcroft's seventh studio album, Lovin' You, is out now and available to stream below:

If that wasn't enough excitement for one week, Ashcroft has also recently confirmed that he will now be the special guest on the last Oasis Live '25 shows being held in South America next month.

