Richard Ashcroft's most outrageous quotes
11 September 2020, 13:58 | Updated: 11 September 2020, 14:05
Let’s recall some of the most jaw-dropping, applause-worthy statements to come out of Mr. Ashcroft's mouth.
-
“I’ve seen a lot of people crying at my gigs. Grown men. Crying and letting off steam and it’s a good thing.”
To Radio X, August 2020
-
“A classic song is timeless. You'll never outlive a classic song.”
The Daily Telegraph, 2010
-
“Legend is an overused term, but in my case it's totally appropriate.”
Onstage in Dubai, 2013
-
“I can’t stand nostalgia. I find it very empty.”
Shortlist, 2010.
-
“Bittersweet Symphony is one of the greatest pieces of modern art created by anyone.”
The Daily Telegraph, 2010
-
“The Rolling Stones are not worth talking about. Keith Richards should be playing in a blues band."
San Francisco Chronicle, 1998
-
“I suffered from an urgent need to be known. The fear of being another tombstone outside Wigan"
The Telegraph, 2006
-
“A lot of stadium rock now looks like the lighting guy wrote the song.”
NME, February 2016
-
“If this world hasn’t made you semi-mad then you ain’t living in it.”
NME, February 2016
-
“Someone in the next century will get God through a number code that unites the whole universe.”
Uncut, 2007
-
“While the other kids played with Action Man, I was questioning life.”
The Guardian, 2007
-
“I’ve still got a lot of heaviness, a lot of psychedelia, a lot of soul.”
The Scotsman, 2010
-
“I’m a blessed man. I’ve written songs that have this timeless quality.”
The Telegraph, 2010
-
“People don't understand that there's bigger things than charts. There's more at stake.”
NME, 1992