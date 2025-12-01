Richard Ashcroft to headline Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus 2026

On Air Now
1 December 2025, 18:01
The former Verve frontman will play a bill-topping date at the festival next year, joined by CAST and The Fratellis as special guests.
Richard Ashcroft is set to headline Rock N' Roll Circus.
The Verve legend will play a bill-topping set at the Sheffield instalment of the festival on Sunday 30th August 2026, joined by The Fratellis and CAST as special guests, with many more to be announced.
The pre-sale for the event, which takes place at Don Valley Bowl, starts this Wednesday 3rd December from 9am and fans can sign up for access here.
Rock N' Roll Circus is the latest date to be added to Ashcroft's busy calendar for next year with plenty of chances to see the Verve legend across the UK in 2026.
After an epic stint supporting the Oasis Live '25 reunion tour and a magical date at Manchester's Co-op Live in November, the Bittersweet Symphony singer will embark on arena shows next spring, which kick off at Cardiff's Utilita Arena and includes a date at The O2, London.
Music fans can also expect to see the Wigan bard at festival line-ups across the summer, including headline stints at Neighbourhood Weekender, Victorious Festival and TRNSMT Festival 2026.
