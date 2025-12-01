Richard Ashcroft to headline Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus 2026

1 December 2025, 18:01

Richard Ashcroft 2024
Richard Ashcroft will headline the festival next year . Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Verve frontman will play a bill-topping date at the festival next year, joined by CAST and The Fratellis as special guests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Ashcroft is set to headline Rock N' Roll Circus.

The Verve legend will play a bill-topping set at the Sheffield instalment of the festival on Sunday 30th August 2026, joined by The Fratellis and CAST as special guests, with many more to be announced.

The pre-sale for the event, which takes place at Don Valley Bowl, starts this Wednesday 3rd December from 9am and fans can sign up for access here.

Rock N' Roll Circus is the latest date to be added to Ashcroft's busy calendar for next year with plenty of chances to see the Verve legend across the UK in 2026.

After an epic stint supporting the Oasis Live '25 reunion tour and a magical date at Manchester's Co-op Live in November, the Bittersweet Symphony singer will embark on arena shows next spring, which kick off at Cardiff's Utilita Arena and includes a date at The O2, London.

Music fans can also expect to see the Wigan bard at festival line-ups across the summer, including headline stints at Neighbourhood Weekender, Victorious Festival and TRNSMT Festival 2026.

Read more:

Richard Ashcroft's 2026 UK arena tour dates:

  • 24th March 2026 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • 26th March 2026 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • 28th March 2026 – London, The O2
  • 31st March 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 2nd April 2026 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • 4th April 2026 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 6th April 2026 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • 16th May 2026 - Dublin - 3Arena

Richard Ashcroft - Bitter Sweet Symphony | Live for Radio X

Richard Ashcroft's 2026 summer outdoor dates & festival dates:

  • 23rd - 24th May - Neighbourhood Weekender
  • 27th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
  • 28th June - Glocester, Westonbirt Arboretum
  • 16th July - Cardiff Castle
  • 17th July - London, Alexandra Palace Park
  • 24th July - Reading, Englefield Estate
  • 25th July - Ludlow Castle
  • 27th August - Colchester Castle Park
  • 30th August - Don Valley Bowl, Rock N' Roll Circus, Sheffield

Read more:

More on Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft's best solo tracks

Richard Ashcroft's Top 10 greatest solo songs

The Verve

Richard Ashcroft in The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony video

Which song did The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony sample?

The Verve

Richard Ashcroft with the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis inset

How Richard Ashcroft's Song For The Lovers was inspired by Joy Division

Richard Ashcroft of The Verve

Richard Ashcroft's finest lyrics

Richard Ashcroft in conversation with Radio X's John Kennedy at Hammersmith Club

VIDEO: Richard Ashcroft on why he's "remained silent" on The Verve split