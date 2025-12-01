Richard Ashcroft to headline Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus 2026

Richard Ashcroft will headline the festival next year . Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Verve frontman will play a bill-topping date at the festival next year, joined by CAST and The Fratellis as special guests.

Richard Ashcroft is set to headline Rock N' Roll Circus.

The Verve legend will play a bill-topping set at the Sheffield instalment of the festival on Sunday 30th August 2026, joined by The Fratellis and CAST as special guests, with many more to be announced.

The pre-sale for the event, which takes place at Don Valley Bowl, starts this Wednesday 3rd December from 9am and fans can sign up for access here.

Rock N' Roll Circus is the latest date to be added to Ashcroft's busy calendar for next year with plenty of chances to see the Verve legend across the UK in 2026.

After an epic stint supporting the Oasis Live '25 reunion tour and a magical date at Manchester's Co-op Live in November, the Bittersweet Symphony singer will embark on arena shows next spring, which kick off at Cardiff's Utilita Arena and includes a date at The O2, London.

Music fans can also expect to see the Wigan bard at festival line-ups across the summer, including headline stints at Neighbourhood Weekender, Victorious Festival and TRNSMT Festival 2026.

Richard Ashcroft's 2026 UK arena tour dates:

24th March 2026 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

26th March 2026 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

28th March 2026 – London, The O2

31st March 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

2nd April 2026 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4th April 2026 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

6th April 2026 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

16th May 2026 - Dublin - 3Arena

Richard Ashcroft - Bitter Sweet Symphony | Live for Radio X

Richard Ashcroft's 2026 summer outdoor dates & festival dates:

23rd - 24th May - Neighbourhood Weekender

27th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

28th June - Glocester, Westonbirt Arboretum

16th July - Cardiff Castle

17th July - London, Alexandra Palace Park

24th July - Reading, Englefield Estate

25th July - Ludlow Castle

27th August - Colchester Castle Park

30th August - Don Valley Bowl, Rock N' Roll Circus, Sheffield

