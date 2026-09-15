Richard Ashcroft confirms return for Oasis Live '27: "Let’s do it again!"

Richard Ashcroft with Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher inset. Picture: Press/ Joshua Halling

By Jenny Mensah

The former Verve frontman has broken his silence on the Gallagher brothers' upcoming dates, where he'll be joining them as special guest.

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Richard Ashcroft has reacted to the news he's set to join Oasis on their live '27 dates.

The former Verve frontman was one of the special guests alongside Liverpool band CAST on the Gallagher brothers' Live '25 tour and now it looks like he'll be joining them again next year.

The news was originally outlined in the FAQs for the new string of shows, but the Bittersweet Symphony singer has since taken to Instagram to confirm his booking.

Sharing an image of himself performing front of crowds, he wrote: "Let’s do it again! Love and peace RA".

It's not yet been confirmed who will be joining him on the bill.

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Speaking on Radio X back in 2025, Ashcroft previously revealed he told Noel Gallagher that he was the "only person" who could support Oasis.

"I see it as I've got a very important part to play in this," he told The Chris Moyles Show. "You know, back in the day Oasis supported The Verve and then it flipped around and we supported Oasis at Earls Court, then I as a solo artist have played with Oasis."

He went on: "I said to Noel, 'You know, I think I'm the only person who could go in this slot. Especially for a huge outdoor show, because everyone wants you lot. And unless you're coming with something, unless you've got something to offer, I don't know what's gonna happen'."

See our interview with Ashcroft below:

Richard Ashcroft's "very important part to play" in the Oasis reunion!

Oasis Live '27 will see the Manchester band play 38 dates so far, with five nights booked at Celtic Park, 11 nights at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, two nights each in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris & Rome, three nights each in Boston and Las Vegas, two nights at Slane Castle and four nights at Knebworth.

Oasis said of the announcement: "START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!!”

"After a period of reflection “The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History” has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”

See their full dates below...

Oasis announce Live '27 dates. Picture: Press

See the Oasis Live '27 dates:

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

24 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

How to buy tickets to Oasis' Live '27 dates:

For a chance to buy tickets, fans must register at oasisinet.com. Registration is open from now until 4pm BST on 17th September 2026. There will be no general ticket sale.

Mailing list members are still required to register.

Oasis announces their 2027 world tour

Read the full venue and pricing FAQs here.

Noel Gallagher's one word review of the Oasis documentary!

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