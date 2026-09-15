Richard Ashcroft confirms return for Oasis Live '27: "Let’s do it again!"

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15 September 2026, 11:54
The former Verve frontman has broken his silence on the Gallagher brothers' upcoming dates, where he'll be joining them as special guest.
Richard Ashcroft has reacted to the news he's set to join Oasis on their live '27 dates.
The former Verve frontman was one of the special guests alongside Liverpool band CAST on the Gallagher brothers' Live '25 tour and now it looks like he'll be joining them again next year.
The news was originally outlined in the FAQs for the new string of shows, but the Bittersweet Symphony singer has since taken to Instagram to confirm his booking.
Sharing an image of himself performing front of crowds, he wrote: "Let’s do it again! Love and peace RA".
It's not yet been confirmed who will be joining him on the bill.
Speaking on Radio X back in 2025, Ashcroft previously revealed he told Noel Gallagher that he was the "only person" who could support Oasis.
"I see it as I've got a very important part to play in this," he told The Chris Moyles Show. "You know, back in the day Oasis supported The Verve and then it flipped around and we supported Oasis at Earls Court, then I as a solo artist have played with Oasis."
He went on: "I said to Noel, 'You know, I think I'm the only person who could go in this slot. Especially for a huge outdoor show, because everyone wants you lot. And unless you're coming with something, unless you've got something to offer, I don't know what's gonna happen'."
See our interview with Ashcroft below:
Richard Ashcroft's "very important part to play" in the Oasis reunion!
Oasis Live '27 will see the Manchester band play 38 dates so far, with five nights booked at Celtic Park, 11 nights at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, two nights each in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris & Rome, three nights each in Boston and Las Vegas, two nights at Slane Castle and four nights at Knebworth.
Oasis said of the announcement: "START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!!”
"After a period of reflection “The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History” has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”
See their full dates below...
Oasis announces their 2027 world tour
Noel Gallagher's one word review of the Oasis documentary!