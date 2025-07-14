Richard Ashcroft announces huge headline show at Manchester Co-op Live for 2025

Richard Ashcroft has announced a new show for November. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter and former Verve frontman will play the massive arena show this November. Find out how you can be there.

Richard Ashcroft has announced a huge headline show from 2025.

After embarking on the biggest shows of the year as special guest on the Oasis Live '25 tour, the former Verve frontman will now play his own epic Manchester show at the Co-op Live on 8th November 2025.

The announcement follows the news of the Wigan bard's brand new album Lovin’ You, his first all-new album since 2018’s Natural Rebel and follows 2021’s ‘Acoustic Hymns, Vol. 1 - which saw him rework The Verve's seminal album Urban Hymns.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday 18th July here.

Fans can pre-order Richard Ashcroft's new album 'Lovin' You' from his store to receive ticket pre-sale access the show here.

The news of Richard Ashcroft's album follows the release of his single, Lover, which interpolates one of Ashcroft's favorite songs, Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading and earned the praise of the legendary songwriter herself, who said: “I love how he’s used my song and I love his song.”

Watch its joyous video below:

Richard Ashcroft - Lover (Official Video)

Richard Ashcroft continues his dates supporting Oasis on the UK and Ireland leg of their historic Oasis Live '25 tour. See the remaining dates below.

JULY 2025:

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

London, Wembley Stadium 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER:

8th November - Manchester, Co-Op Live (NEW SOLO DATE ANNOUNCED)

