Richard Ashcroft announces 2026 date at London's Alexandra Palace Park

Richard Ashcroft will play the London date next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Wigan legend and former Verve frontman will play a date on the grounds of the north London venue next year due to overwhelming demand.

Richard Ashcroft has announced a huge outdoor show for 2026.

After completing his epic run of dates supporting the Oasis Live '25 tour, the former Verve frontman is adding a massive open-air date to his calendar, playing London's Alexandra Palace Park on Friday 17th July next year.

The new date in the capital comes after the Music Is Power singer plotted arena dates for 2026, which includes stints sold out stints at The O2, London and Co-op Live Manchester.

Tickets will go on general sale here on Friday 3rd October from 9.30am.

Fans who pre-order Richard Ashcroft's new Lovin' You album will receive access to a ticket pre-sale, which takes place on Wednesday 1st October from 9.30am BST.

Those who have already ordered the album from his store will also receive ticket pre-sale information via email and others can register for free here.

Richard Ashcroft announces 2026 show at London's Alexandra Palace Park. Picture: Press

The news comes ahead of the release of Ashcroft's forthcoming solo album, Lovin' You, which is set for release on 10th October.

So far the Wigan bard has released two songs from the record, the jubilant Lover, which which interpolates one of Ashcroft's favorite songs, Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading and the album's title track, which sees Ashcroft pay homage to the iconic guitar riff from Mason Williams’ 1968 track Classical Gas.

Watch the video for Lover below:

Richard Ashcroft - Lover (Official Video)

Visit richardashcroft.com for his full live dates and any remaining tickets.

Richard Ashcroft - Bitter Sweet Symphony | Live for Radio X

