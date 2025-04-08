Richard Ashcroft to headline SMR 2025 at the Lamex Stadium

Richard Ashcroft has announced a new headline date. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Verve frontman will play a bill-topping set at the home of Stevenage F.C. Find out who's joining him as special guests and how to buy tickets.

Richard Ashcroft has announced a headline date at SWR 2025.

The Wigan bard is set to play another outdoor show in the UK this summer, kicking off his run with a date at the 10,000-capacity Lamex Stadium on Sunday 25th May.

The gig, which takes place at the home of Stevenage F.C, will see the former Verve frontman bring the SMR gig series to a close with The Zutons, The Futureheads and Optimist joining him as special guests.

Tickets for the concert date are available to buy now from www.smr.uk £50+ with VIP options available.

Ashcroft's solo headline shows will take place ahead of his stint as special guest for Oasis' Live '25.

Along with CAST, the Music Is Power legend will support the Gallagher brothers on their epic reunion dates on this side of the pond, which includes several dates at London's Wembley Stadium and homecoming gigs at Manchester's Heaton Park.

Though some music fans criticised Oasis for not enlisting up-and-coming bands for their support, Liam Gallagher made it clear that he favoured experience over anything else when it came to their massive string of dates.

Taking to X, the Supersonic singer shared a post, which began: "To all the folk who are crying about us not showing love to the young bands and not letting them support there’s LEVELS to this game and I’m afraid 99 [per cent] of ya are way off."

To all the folk who are crying about us not showing love to the young bands and not letting them support there’s LEVELS to this game and I’m afraid 99 p cent of ya are way off LFUCKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

When the band first announced the news, one follower argued that "Oasis could really have made a difference by promoting newer/contemporary band”.

However, the Rock N'Roll star wasn't having it, responding: "Richard’s got more talent in his left nostril than all your so called new bands put together now stop being an entitled little bumbaseed and show some f***ing respect."

Richard’s got more talent in his left nostril than all your so called new bands put together now stop being an entitled little bumbaseed and show some fucking respect — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

