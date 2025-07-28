Richard Ashcroft announces extra arena shows for 2026

Richard Ashcroft has announced new arena dates for 2025. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

After selling out Manchester's Co-Op Live, the Verve legend will take to the stage again for solo headline dates in March and April next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Richard Ashcroft has announced a huge headline arena tour for 2026.

After embarking on the biggest shows of the year as special guest on the Oasis Live '25 tour, the former Verve frontman announced a huge headline date at Manchester Co-op Live for this November.

After the Manchester date sold out, the Song For The Lovers legend has now announced additional UK arena dates due to overwhelming demand, which will see him tour in spring 2026.

The epic indoor gigs - which take place in March and April next year - include dates in Liverpool, Leeds and a stop in the capital at The O2, London.

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 1st August from 9:30am with the pre-sale information below.

Richard Ashcroft announces additional arena dates for 2026. Picture: Press

Read more:

Richard Ashcroft's UK arena tour dates:

NOVEMBER 2025:

8th November - Manchester, Co-Op Live (SOLD OUT)

MARCH 2026:

24th – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

26th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

28th – London, The O2

APRIL 2026:

2nd – Leeds, First Direct Arena

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for Richard Ashcroft's new dates go on general sale via richardashcroft.com on Friday 1st August via from 9.30am.

Fans who pre-order Ashcroft's upcoming album Lovin You from the official store you will receive a pre-sale link + code for early access to tickets.

Those who have already pre-ordered the album from the official store will automatically receive a pre-sale link + code.

Richard Ashcroft's tour announcement follows the news of his upcoming album , Lovin' You, and the release of his single, Lover, which interpolates one of Ashcroft's favorite songs, Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading and earned the praise of the legendary songwriter herself, who said: “I love how he’s used my song and I love his song.”

Watch its joyous video below:

Richard Ashcroft - Lover (Official Video)

Read more: