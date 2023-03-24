Richard Ashcroft announces outdoor gig for Heritage Live 2023

Richard Ashcroft will play a Heritage Live gig show this year. Picture: Dean Chalkney/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Verve legend will take to the stage at Berkshire's Englefield House for the concert series, supported by Ocean Colour Scene and The Sherlocks.

Richard Ashcroft is set for a headline show at Englefield House.

The gig - which takes place on the Berkshire grounds as part of the Heritage Live series - will see the former Verve frontman perform on Saturday 22nd July 2023.

Support comes from legendary midlands band Ocean Colour Scene and young South Yorkshire indie band The Sherlocks.

Find out everything you need to know about the gig below and how to buy tickets.

Richard Ashcroft will be performing in the stunning grounds of Englefield, in Pangbourne, Berkshire on Saturday 22nd July 2023. Tickets will be on sale on from Friday 31st March at 9am at https://t.co/xtXr4BC9Rr pic.twitter.com/CXOma1m8Qm — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) March 24, 2023

When is Richard Ashcroft's Heritage Live gig?

Richard Ashcroft's gig at Englefield House near Pangbourne in Berkshire takes place on Saturday 22nd July 2023.

When do tickets for Richard Ashcroft at Heritage Live go on sale?

Tickets for Richard Ashcroft's date go on general sale on Friday 31st March at 9am at axs.com/heritagelive.

The pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 29th March at 9am and customers must register for pre-sale access at https://arep.co/p/richard-ashcroft).

Who's supporting Richard Ashcroft at Heritage Live?

Support comes in the form of special guests Ocean Colour Scene and The Sherlocks.

Heritage Live Promoter Giles Cooper said: ““We’re so excited to be promoting this show with Richard for Heritage Live. I remember seeing The Verve’s first ever London gig at the King’s Head pub in Fulham in 1991, when I worked at NME, with just ten people in the audience. It culminated with Miles Leonard agreeing to sign them to Hut Records by the end of the night!

"Thirty years later and Richard has stood the test of time, becoming one of rock’s truly iconic frontmen. So many classic tunes that everyone knows every lyric to, will make for a classic show, and to have Ocean Colour Scene on the bill too - this will be such a night to remember. We can’t wait!”

