Richard Ashcroft announces new album Lovin' You as he prepares to support Oasis on reunion tour

Richard Ashcroft has confirmed a new record. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter and former Verve frontman will release his forthcoming solo album on the 3rd October this year.

Richard Ashcroft has announced a new album.

The Wigan bard is set to join Oasis as a support act on their reunion tour dates, which kick off tomorrow (4th July) in Cardiff.

Ahead of the landmark date, he's announced his next solo album, Lovin' You will be released on 3rd October 2025.

The record will be Ashcroft's seventh studio album, after the release of Acoustic Hymns Vol 1 - which saw him rework The Verve's seminal album Urban Hymns.

Taking to social media, the former Verve frontman wrote: "Delighted to announce the release of Lovin You a new album out on the 3/10/25 salute to everyone who helped me create this and Virgin records USA for putting it out."

Perhaps referring to his upcoming support for the Manchester band, he added: "Now I’ve got some business to take care of love and peace RA".

The news follows the release of his latest single, Lover, which interpolates one of Ashcroft's favorite songs, Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading.

Watch its joyous video below:

Richard Ashcroft - Lover (Official Video)

Ashcroft will take to the stage just before Oasis on the UK & Ireland leg of their Live '25 tour, just after Liverpool legends CAST, who will also open the shows on this side of the pond.

Speaking to The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, the Love Is Noise singer opined that he was one of the only choices for the job because of the history he shares with the Britpop band.

"I see it as I've got a very important part to play in this," he told Moyles. "You know, back in the day Oasis supported The Verve and then it flipped around and we supported Oasis at Earls Court, then I as a solo artist have played with Oasis."

He went on: "I said to Noel, 'You know, I think I'm the only person who could go in this slot. Especially for a huge outdoor show, because everyone wants you lot. And unless you're coming with something, unless you've got something to offer, I don't know what's gonna happen'."

Richard Ashcroft's "very important part to play" in the Oasis reunion!

Delving more into his history with the band, Ashcroft noted that Oasis had a lot of firsts before The Verve, but he still feels happy for the Gallagher brothers personally as well as their mother Peggy and their fans who weren't able to see them perform before they split.

"I think it's great that we're still around. I've been there almost in that whole story together with them. Right from the day one. Before their album came out, first album, seen that. They were kind of like mega successful before I was. They were on Top Of The Pops. By the time it was my turn, it was like they'd been all over it. They sold millions of albums, blah, blah, blah, but the rarity of that, that you could have two bands, both in transits off playing to 300 people. Both saying, 'We're gonna do this.' 'No, no we're gonna do that'. And for that to happen is incredible.":

"I'm just happy for them personally," he gushed. "I'm happy for their mum. I'm happy for all them people who never got a chance to see it the first time 'round that we can all come together this summer."

