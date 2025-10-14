Richard Ashcroft amazed by Liam Gallagher's discipline on Oasis Live '25 tour

The former Verve frontman also praised Noel Gallagher as a "force" and said he seems to be in a really good place.

Richard Ashcroft has reflected on his time supporting Oasis on their reunion tour and how amazed he was by Liam Gallagher's discipline.

Reflecting on the Live '25 dates, he told The Independent: "The beautiful thing about it is, Liam’s discipline is amazing. I don’t think he’s allowing himself to be in any situations where he can go off track or whatnot."

Speaking about Noel's talent, he added: "It really brought home to me, wow, Noel, what a songwriter, undeniable. Liam, wow, what a force, what a power, what a voice, what a dude."

"Noel seems to be in a really good space," he added of the band's chief songwriter. "The whole band seems to be. They’re blown away by it, I reckon, without having had too many massive conversations about it. In life, stories generally don’t [have] this incredible coda."

Ashcroft might have been inspired by the Oasis reunion, but it hasn't made him want to get The Verve back together.

Speaking about the possibility of the Drugs Don't Work band reuniting, Ashcroft told The Sun: "We’ve already played that hand. “I don’t think it would work."

He added: "The Verve’s situation was a tougher one than Oasis — it was a different dynamic to Oasis.”

Despite his views on his own band, the Sonnet singer has dubbed the Manchester rockers' dates as hugely "cathartic" and "a full circle moment" for older and younger fans.

"It’s been a massively cathartic summer for the crowd and for everyone involved, mused the Break The Night With Colour singer.

“Society has become fractured and that feeling of all coming together at those shows felt so important.

“The older fans had missed Oasis and they were bringing their kids who had never seen them.

“It’s been a full-circle moment."

He went on: “We’ve lost parents, we’ve lost friends, we’ve lived the dream and seen the dream disappear — so there are thousands of people bringing that emotion with them and the songs are the catalyst to express that emotion.

“It’s been a beautiful thing.”

Despite his views on his old band, Ashcroft will continue to celebrate The Verve's legacy with epic dates, which kick off with a sold out show at Manchester Co-op Live on 8th November and include a stop at The O2 London on 28th March last year.

Summer will also see the 54-year-old musician play open-air dates at the likes of London's Alexandra Palace Park, a Heritage Live date at Englefield Estate and an additional date at Ludlow Castle.

Ashcroft has also recently confirmed that he will now be the special guest on the last Oasis Live '25 shows being held in South America next month.

Richard Ashcroft's UK arena tour dates:

8th November 2025 - Manchester, Co-Op Live (SOLD OUT)

24th March 2026 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

26th March 2026 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

28th March 2026 – London, The O2

31st March 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

2nd April 2026– Leeds, First Direct Arena

4th April 2026- Birmingham, Utilita Arena

6th April 2026- Newcastle, Utilita Arena

16th May 2026- Dublin - 3Arena

Richard Ashcroft's 2026 summer outdoor dates:

17th July: London, Alexandra Palace Park

24th July: Reading, Englefield Estate

25th July: Ludlow Castle

Richard Ashcroft's seventh studio album, Lovin' You, is out now and available to stream below:

