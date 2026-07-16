Richard Ashcroft at Alexandra Palace Park: support acts, stage times & more

Richard Ashcroft has announced new dates for 2025. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Verve legend will play the grounds of Alexandra Palace this week. Find out who joins him and what time they take to the stage.

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Richard Ashcroft is set to play a headline date in London this week.

The former Verve frontman - best known for his iconic anthems Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man, The Drugs Don't Work and Song for the Lovers - will take to Alexandra Palace Park this Friday 17th May 2026.

Find out who joins him as support, what time they hit the stage, and if you can still be there.

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When does Richard Ashcroft play Alexandra Palace Park?

Richard Ashcroft will play a headline date at Alexandra Palace Park on 17th July 2026.

Who's supporting Richard Ashcroft at Alexandra Palace Park?

Richard Ashcroft will be joined by special guests, CAST - who also supported the epic Oasis Live '25 dates - and fellow Wiganers, The Lathums.

What are the stage times of Richard Ashcroft at Alexandra Palace Park?*

The set times of Richard Ashcroft at Ally Pally park are as follows:

5pm - Doors open

6pm - CAST

7.15pm - The Lathums

8.45pm - Richard Ashcroft

10.15pm - Curfew

*Timings are approximate and subject to change. Always make sure to arrive in good time.

Can you still buy tickets for Richard Ashcroft at Alexandra Palace Park?

Remaining tickets for Richard Ashcroft at Alexandra Palace Park are available to buy here.

Visit the event page at alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/richard-ashcroft for more information.

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