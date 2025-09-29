Richard Ashcroft announces 2026 Heritage Live date at Englefield Estate

Richard Ashcroft has announced a fresh outdoor date for next year. Picture: Press

The Bitter Sweet Symphony legend is the first artist to be announced to play the Berkshire estate next year. Find out who joins him.

Richard Ashcroft has announced another live date for 2026.

After completing his epic run of dates supporting the Oasis Live '25 tour, the former Verve frontman is adding a massive open-air date to his calendar for next year.

The They Don't Own Me singer is the first headliner to be announced for Heritage Live Festival's epic shows at the Englefield Estate next year.

He'll be joined at the Berkshire show, which takes place on 24th July 2026, by the likes of Shed Seven, The Kairos and more and more.

Tickets will go on general sale via seetickets.com/heritagelive from Friday 3rd October from 9.30am.

Tickets for the show will be available on presale from Wednesday 1st October at 9:30am and customers must pre-register here for access.

Richard Ashcroft's newly announced Heritage Live show, comes after the former Verve frontman announced his plans to play London's Alexandra Palace Park next year.

The Sonnet singer is also set for arena dates in 2026, which include mammoth shows at Co-op Live Manchester and The O2, London.

The news comes ahead of Ashcroft's forthcoming solo album, Lovin' You, which is set for release on 10th October.

So far the Wigan bard has released two songs from the record, the jubilant Lover, which which interpolates one of Ashcroft's favorite songs, Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading and the album's title track, which sees Ashcroft pay homage to the iconic guitar riff from Mason Williams’ 1968 track Classical Gas.

Watch the video for Lover below:

Richard Ashcroft - Lover (Official Video)

Visit richardashcroft.com for his full live dates and any remaining tickets.

