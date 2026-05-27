Watch Thom Yorke join RHCP's Flea on stage in London at his KOKO Camden show

Radiohead's Thom Yorke performs with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. Picture: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The pair performed Traffic Lights - their collab from the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist's solo album Honora - as well as a cover of Marvin Gaye's Got To Give It Up.

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Thom Yorke joined Flea on stage at his gig last night in Camden (Tuesday 26th May).

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist played a London's KOKO to support his debut solo album, Honora, and the Radiohead frontman delighted fans when he made an appearance at the venue.

The Atoms For Peace supergroup members played Traffic Lights - their recent collaboration from Flea's album - two songs into the set before Yorke returned for a cover of Marvin Gaye's Got to Give It Up.

Watch them in action playing Traffic Lights below:

See the pair covering Marvin Gaye, with Thom Yorke on vocals, below:

Thom with Flea & the Honora Band at Koko today (by elijahcmusic34_900) pic.twitter.com/ER5HH5DeT5 — kurt (@idiotequemoron) May 26, 2026

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Flea's performance - which was introduced by John Lennon's Imagine - saw him play a 13-track set at the venue, which included his lead single from the album, A Plea, plus his cover of Frank Ocean's Thinkin' Bout You, Jimmy Webb's Wichita Lineman and Funkadelic's Maggot Brain.

Flea's Honora tour dates draw to a close tomorrow (28th May) in Paris, France.

See his full setlist below:

Flea at KOKO London on 26th May 2026:

Good Night Darius Traffic Lights (with Thom Yorke) Shred of Hope Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover) Frailed Golden Wingship A Plea Morning Cry Free as I Want to Be Thinkin Bout You (Frank Ocean cover) Maggot Brain (Funkadelic cover) Got to Give It Up (Marvin Gaye cover) (with Thom Yorke) (Tour debut)

Encore:

13. Lovelovelove

Meanwhile, Flea previously revealed that Red Hot Chili Peppers have been making new music.

As reported by Guitar.com, the band's bassist and co-founder spoke to MOJO magazine about his upcoming solo record and when quizzed if the California funk rockers were planning on releasing a new album, he replied: "We’ve been writing music together, recording at [guitarist] John Frusciante’s house, and the music feels great".

He went on: “Ultimately, once we start playing, it’s about… just catching a magic groove and doing it good".

The 63-year-old musician also compared the band's relationship as a "marriage" and said it was a part of him despite any difficulties that happen or the way it changes.

“It’s like being in a marriage with four people that’s always moving and changing, all these challenges and all the things that you have to deal with,” the Give It Away rocker explained.

“Egos are inescapable and my ego is as big and as fragile as anybody’s. But it’s always, no matter what, this intrinsic part of who I am and it’s alive and it’s beautiful and you never know what shape it’s going to take next. I really feel like that right now.”

If RHCP are on the cusp of releasing a new album, it will mark their 14th studio release overall, following The Red Hot Chili Peppers (1984), Freaky Styley (1985), The Uplift Mofo Party Plan (1987), Mother's Milk (1989), Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991), One Hot Minute (1995), Californication (1999), By the Way (2002), Stadium Arcadium (2006), I'm with You (2011), The Getaway (2016), Unlimited Love (2022) and Return of the Dream Canteen (2022).

Flea pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

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