Watch this legend smash Red Hot Chili Peppers on the bass

6 October 2020, 11:42 | Updated: 6 October 2020, 11:50

Bass player smashes Red Hot Chili Peppers' Aeroplane
Bass player smashes Red Hot Chili Peppers' Aeroplane. Picture: Instragram

A talented musician covered RHCP's Aeroplane single and it's epic. Find out more about him here.

A talented musician has shown off a Red Hot Chili Peppers bass cover and totally smashed it.

Cornel Hrisca-Munn is a musician who describes himself as disabled drummer, but he's being very modest since he's also managed to master the bass guitar and the upright bass.

Watch his take on Red Hot Chili Peppers' 1996 Aeroplane single here.

Flea NEEDS to see this!

The most incredible Red Hot Chili Peppers cover you'll ever see

This is AMAZING! So much respect 👏✈️🌶

Posted by Radio X on Thursday, 24 September 2020

VIDEO: You NEED to see this Red Hot Chili Peppers cover

If that wasn't impressive enough, Cornell - who was born in Romania and raised in England - reveals on his YouTube page that he's also a Philosophy and Theology Graduate from Oxford University.

Watch his drum cover of Sum 41's Fat Lip here:

Legend.

READ MORE: Why RED HOT Chili Peppers Under The Bridge is Anthony Kiedis' most honest song

