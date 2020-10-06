Watch this legend smash Red Hot Chili Peppers on the bass

Bass player smashes Red Hot Chili Peppers' Aeroplane. Picture: Instragram

A talented musician covered RHCP's Aeroplane single and it's epic. Find out more about him here.

A talented musician has shown off a Red Hot Chili Peppers bass cover and totally smashed it.

Cornel Hrisca-Munn is a musician who describes himself as disabled drummer, but he's being very modest since he's also managed to master the bass guitar and the upright bass.

Watch his take on Red Hot Chili Peppers' 1996 Aeroplane single here.

Flea NEEDS to see this!

If that wasn't impressive enough, Cornell - who was born in Romania and raised in England - reveals on his YouTube page that he's also a Philosophy and Theology Graduate from Oxford University.

Watch his drum cover of Sum 41's Fat Lip here:

Legend.

