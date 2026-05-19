Watch RHCP's Chad Smith hijack Will Ferrell's SNL monologue

Will Ferrell and Chad Smith on Saturday Night Live on 15th May 2026. Picture: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Will Ferrell returned to host the historic NBC sketch show last weekend and was joined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer and real-life doppelgänger.

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Chad Smith appeared as Will Ferrell for his SNL sketch last week.

The comedy actor and former Saturday Night Live cast member was taking over hosting duties on the iconic NBC sketch show on Saturday (16th May) for its its season finale.

However, when Ferrell was announced to the stage to give his monologue, the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer appeared wearing a wig and a blue suit instead.

"Thank you very much. I'm thrilled to be back here hosting Saturday Night Live, the Californication rocker told the audience.

"I was a cast member here for seven years and now I'm hosting for the sixth time. It really feels like I'm coming home."

It wasn't long till Ferrell came running down the stars asking, "What the hell do you think you're doing," to which the rocker replied: "I think I'm hosting the show."

Watch the moment below:

Will Ferrell Monologue - SNL

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The 'bit' was a continuation of the pair's over a decade-long banter about their similar looks which began in 2014.

The Smith invited Ferrell to a a drum-off, which eventually took place on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and saw the pair dressed identically.

The drum-off ended in a surprise Red Hot Chili Peppers performance of the Blue Oyster Cult classic (Don't Fear) The Reaper, while Ferrell played the cowbell in a nod to his "More Cowbell" Saturday Night Live sketch.

Will Ferrell and Chad Smith Drum-Off

By September that year, Chad Smith lent his skills again Ferrell's show, billed Approximately 90 Minutes with Will Ferrell and Some Other People, a benefit for Cancer For College which took place at at the University of Washington's Meany Hall in Seattle.

The event was so popular that it was reprised two years later for a good cause in 2016, where Smith and Ferrell put on the Red Hot Benefit Comedy + Music Show & Quinceañera show.

Ferrell’s beneficiary was the Cancer for College organisation, while the drummer used the event to represent his bandmate Flea’s Silverlake Conservatory of Music charity.

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By 2017, Chad Smith appeared to be done with the joke for good when he stormed off stage mid performance.

On this occasion, a fan thought they'd get the drummer's attention during a benefit gig at the Los Angeles Musicians Institute, by shouting out the comedian's name on stage, causing him to yell "SHUT UP" and storm off.

Returning on stage he addressed the fan again, asking: "Listen, are you a musician? You’re a drummer? Why did you say that?"

When the fan revealed it was because he loved him, Smith responded: “You love me and go ‘oh Will Ferrell!” I’m not Will Ferrell, you idiot”.

He added: “Nah I’m just f**king with you. I don’t give a sh*t, I think it’s great! I’m f***ing famous because of Will Ferrell."

Chad Smith got angry when he was compared to Will Ferrel

It's a good job the drummer isn't yet tired of the joke, because the banter continued on SNL last week when Sir Paul McCartney appeared later in the monologue and pretended to get the two mixed up.

Later in the show the Chili Peppers drummer returned to join the legendary Beatle on his performance, accompanying him on new track, Days We Left Behind, from the upcoming album The Boys Of Dungeon Lane as well as Wings classic Band On The Run and Macca's solo track Coming Up.

Watch them in action performing the Band on the Run below:

Paul McCartney: Band on the Run - SNL

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