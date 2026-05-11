Red Hot Chili Peppers reportedly sell music catalogue to Warner Music for over $300m

Red Hot Chili Peppers play their rescheduled Glasgow date on Sunday. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the California funk rockers have sold the rights to their recorded catalogue with Warner Music Group.

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Red Hot Chili Peppers are reported to have sold their music catalogue to Warner Music group in a deal worth over $300 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the California funk rockers - comprised of Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith - have inked a deal which gives up control of all of their masters to the label, who they've been signed with since their fifth stufio album Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991) and the eight records that have followed since.

The move would allow Warners to collect all future income generated by streaming, radio play, sales and licensing for the band's songs from this period onwards - including Under The Bridge, Give It Away, Scar Tissue, Californication, By The Way and many more.

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Back in 2021, the band sold its publishing rights to Hipnosis (now known as Recognition Music Group) in a $140 million deal.

THR's insider adds that the new deal is the result of a join venture between Warner Music Group and investment firm Bain catalogue.

The outlet adds that representatives of the band and Warner Music Group declined or didn't respond to quest for comment on the reports.

Red Hot Chili Peppers play Hampden Park on Sunday 21st July. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

Meanwhile, it looks like more new music could be in-store for Red Hot Chili Peppers as earlier this year their beloved bassist Flea teased the band had been working on new material.

As reported by Guitar.com, the band's bassist and co-founder spoke to MOJO magazine about his solo record Honora and when quizzed if the Chilis were planning on releasing a new album, he replied: "We’ve been writing music together, recording at John Frusciante’s house, and the music feels great".

He went on: “Ultimately, once we start playing, it’s about… just catching a magic groove and doing it good".

The 63-year-old musician also compared the band's relationship to a "marriage" and said it was a part of him despite any difficulties that happen or the way it changes.

“It’s like being in a marriage with four people that’s always moving and changing, all these challenges and all the things that you have to deal with,” the Give It Away rocker explained.

“Egos are inescapable and my ego is as big and as fragile as anybody’s. But it’s always, no matter what, this intrinsic part of who I am and it’s alive and it’s beautiful and you never know what shape it’s going to take next. I really feel like that right now.”

If RHCP are on the cusp of releasing a new album, it will mark their 14th studio album overall, following The Red Hot Chili Peppers (1984), Freaky Styley (1985), The Uplift Mofo Party Plan (1987), Mother's Milk (1989), Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991), One Hot Minute (1995), Californication (1999), By the Way (2002), Stadium Arcadium (2006), I'm with You (2011), The Getaway (2016), Unlimited Love (2022) and Return of the Dream Canteen (2022).

Flea talks Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love album

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