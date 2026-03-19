Watch the trailer for Netflix's The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Hillel Slovak and Anthony Kiedis on the poster of Netflix's The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother Hillel. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The band previously distanced themselves from the documentary, which promises an in-depth look at their formative years and the "singular vision of original guitarist Hillel Slovak".

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Netflix's Red Hot Chili Peppers is almost set for release and fans can get a taste of what to expect from the documentary in its teaser trailer.

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother Hillel explores the early days of the band and the influence of the band's original guitarist and co-founding member Hillel Slovak, who tragically died of a heroin overdose in 1988 aged just 26 years old.

The documentary - which is released this Friday 20th March on Netflix - includes contributions from Chili Peppers bassist Flea and John Frusciante, who became the band's guitarist after Slovak's passing.

Watch the trailer for the film below:

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel | Official Trailer | Netflix

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Red Hot Chili Peppers have previously distanced themselves from the film, revealing that they agreed to be interviewed about the late guitarist for the Netflix show under the belief it was a project focused on the late bandmember.

Taking to Instagram, Anthony Kiedis and co wrote: "Dear people of the universe,

"About a year ago, we were asked to be interviewed for a documentary about Hillel Slovak. He was a founding member of the group, a great guitarist, and friend."

"We agreed to be interviewed out of love and respect for Hillel and his memory," they added. "However, this documentary is now being advertised as a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary, which it is not.

"We had nothing to do with it creatively. We have yet to make a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary."

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The band added that they hope the documentary "sparks interest" in the late guitarist.

The By The Way rockers added: "The central subject of this current Netflix special is Hillel Slovak and we hope it sparks interest in him and his work."

According to Variety, the documentary - which is directed by Ben Feldman - was secretly screened at Cannes Film Festival last year, where it was marketed top potential buyers, before further screenings took place in New York and Los Angeles.

Feldman said in a statement: "It’s a true honour to partner with Netflix to bring The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers to a global audience.

"At its heart, this is a deeply relatable story - about the friendships that shape our identities and the lasting power of the bonds forged in adolescence.

"What’s less relatable, of course, is that here those friends went on to create one of the greatest rock bands in history. I’m profoundly grateful to the band and to Hillel’s family for their trust and generosity, and to Netflix for helping bring this story to the world stage."

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother Hillel poster. Picture: Netflix

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother Hillel is released on Netflix from Friday 20th March 2026.

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