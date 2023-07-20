Red Hot Chili Peppers' London gig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Support, stage times, tickets & more

Red Hot Chili Peppers head to London on Friday 21st July. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The California funk rockers are set for a date at the home ground of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium F.C. Find out everything you need to know about the gig here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are making their return to London for an epic date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this week.

Just one year after delivering a duo of shows at London Stadium last year, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith will take to Spurs' home ground to play the UK leg of their extended world tour.

Find out everything you need to know about the Chili Peppers in London this week, including stage times, support acts and how to get there below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will play London for the third time in two years. Picture: Clara Balzary

When are Red Hot Chili Peppers playing Tottenham in London?

RHCP will play one night Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 21st July 2023

Who's supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers in London?

Support for RHCP's London date comes from The Roots and King Princess.

What time are Red Hot Chili Peppers on at Tottenham Hotspur?

The stage times for Red Hot Chili Peppers according to Tottenham Hotspur Stadiums official website are:

Stadium opnes: 4.30pm

Opening acts: 6.15pm

Red Hot Chili Peppers: 6.45pm

Last orders for General Admission bars: 10.15pm

Last orders Premium: 11:15pm

Stadium Closes: 12am

Find out more about the event here.

Are there still tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers at Tottenham?

There are still a limited amount of tickets to see Red Hot Chili Peppers in Tottenham. Visit ticketmaster.co,uk for more information.

What will Red Hot Chili Peppers play on their setlist?

It's not confirmed what the band will play in London, but their recent shows suggest the band will play a career-spanning setlist, which includes the likes of Can't Stop, Under The Bridge, Californication, By The Way, Give It Away, plus Black Summer and Tippa My Tongue - from their most recent albums Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen.

See their setlist from La Prairie de Kerapuilh in France on Monday 17th July for an idea of what you may hear:

1. Intro Jam

2. Can't Stop

3. The Zephyr Song

4. Dani California

5. Aquatic Mouth Dance

6. Dreamboy/Dreamgirl (Cynthia & Johnny O cover) (John Solo)

7. Parallel Universe

8. Eddie

9. Hey

10. Nobody Weird Like Me

11. Otherside

12. Tippa My Tongue

13. Californication

14. Black Summer

15. By the Way

Encore:

16. Under the Bridge

17. Give It Away

How to get to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

The easiest way to get to Spurs stadium is by public transport and driving is NOT recommended.

The stadium is serviced by four stations; Seven Sisters, Northumberland Park, Tottenham Hale and White Hart Lane, which either provide London Underground, London Overground and Greater Anglia services.

During the event are also several TfL bus routes which run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 and 349), which will be diverted to the east of the Stadium at Lansdowne Road, re-joining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction.

Pre-booked shuttle buses are also available.

Industrial action:

There are no planned train or tube strikes on Friday 21st July, but there will be industrial action on the surrounding days, which could effect your travel.

Visit tfl.gov.uk ahead of time to plan your route.

Visit the stadium's Getting Here page for more in depth information on all the ways to travel.

What's the weather forecast for Red Hot Chili Peppers' Tottenham gig?

According to the Met Office, the weather in Tottenham on 21st July will see highs of 21 degrees and lows of 15 degrees.

At 12pm there's a 40% chance of rain, but Chilis fans should avoid any downpours by the time the gig starts.

