Red Hot Chili Peppers' London gig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Support, stage times, tickets & more

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
20 July 2023, 15:51 | Updated: 20 July 2023, 16:16
The California funk rockers are set for a date at the home ground of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium F.C. Find out everything you need to know about the gig here.
Red Hot Chili Peppers are making their return to London for an epic date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this week.
Just one year after delivering a duo of shows at London Stadium last year, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith will take to Spurs' home ground to play the UK leg of their extended world tour.
Find out everything you need to know about the Chili Peppers in London this week, including stage times, support acts and how to get there below.
READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 UK dates as global stadium tour continues
RHCP will play one night Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 21st July 2023
Support for RHCP's London date comes from The Roots and King Princess.
SEE MORE - These early Red Hot Chili Peppers photos will warm your heart
The stage times for Red Hot Chili Peppers according to Tottenham Hotspur Stadiums official website are:
Stadium opnes: 4.30pm
Opening acts: 6.15pm
Guns N' Roses: 6.45pm
Last orders for General Admission bars: 10.15pm
Last orders Premium: 11:15pm
Stadium Closes: 12am
Find out more about the event here.
There are still a limited amount of tickets to see Red Hot Chili Peppers in Tottenham. Visit ticketmaster.co,uk for more information.
It's not confirmed what the band will play in London, but their recent shows suggest the band will play a career-spanning setlist, which includes the likes of Can't Stop, Under The Bridge, Californication, By The Way, Give It Away, plus Black Summer and Tippa My Tongue - from their most recent albums Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen.
See their setlist from La Prairie de Kerapuilh in France on Monday 17th July for an idea of what you may hear:
1. Intro Jam
2. Can't Stop
3. The Zephyr Song
4. Dani California
5. Aquatic Mouth Dance
6. Dreamboy/Dreamgirl (Cynthia & Johnny O cover) (John Solo)
7. Parallel Universe
8. Eddie
9. Hey
10. Nobody Weird Like Me
11. Otherside
12. Tippa My Tongue
13. Californication
14. Black Summer
15. By the Way
Encore:
16. Under the Bridge
17. Give It Away
The easiest way to get to Spurs stadium is by public transport and driving is NOT recommended.
The stadium is serviced by four stations; Seven Sisters, Northumberland Park, Tottenham Hale and White Hart Lane, which either provide London Underground, London Overground and Greater Anglia services.
During the event are also several TfL bus routes which run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 and 349), which will be diverted to the east of the Stadium at Lansdowne Road, re-joining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction.
Pre-booked shuttle buses are also available.
Industrial action:
There are no planned train or tube strikes on Friday 21st July, but there will be industrial action on the surrounding days, which could effect your travel.
Visit tfl.gov.uk ahead of time to plan your route.
Visit the stadium's Getting Here page for more in depth information on all the ways to travel.
According to the Met Office, the weather in Tottenham on 21st July will see highs of 21 degrees and lows of 15 degrees.
At 12pm there's a 40% chance of rain, but Chilis fans should avoid any downpours by the time the gig starts.
Flea talks Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love album
READ MORE: Why does Slash always wear a hat?