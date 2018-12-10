RHCP's Flea hopes this artist's music is left behind if humans become extinct...

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea performs at Lollapalooza 2018. Picture: Fotoarena/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist hopes a Louis Armstrong performance will be found by a new race.

Flea hopes that footage of a Louis Armstrong performance is left behind if the human race becomes extinct.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist is a huge fan of jazz music, and took to social media to praise the famous pioneer.

Sharing a YouTube video of the iconic trumpeter, the Californication rocker wrote on Twitter: "If us dumbass humans make the world uninhabitable so we all die, and a new race of intelligent beings arise in our place, and there is only one thing left to show the best of what we were, I hope it is this".

See his tweet and watch the video, which sees Armstrong perform in Copenhagen in 1933:

If us dumbass humans make the world uninhabitable so we all die, and a new race of intelligent beings arise in our place, and there is only one thing left to show the best of what we were, I hope it is this https://t.co/ZaHS53VvIs — Flea (@flea333) December 7, 2018

Flea has previously shown he's a huge fan of the famous musician, who was also known as Satchmo, with an image of him in his personal workspace.

Find out what else you can find in the room in a video he shared on Instagram:

Flea is almost as passionate about Louis Armstrong, as he is about his daughter Sunny.

Last month saw the Under The Bridge bassist celebrate a night out watching Billie Eilish with the 13-year-old in LA.

Posting a selfie with his youngest child, he wrote: "Me and Sun whoopin it up at the Billie eilish concert. There comes a time when a youngster stops buying into the pop bullshit the corporate demographic people are dishing out, and starts to connect with music that is being expressed from someone’s unique and mysterious heart."

See his image here:

The Can't Stop rocker added: "Billie eilish is that mysterious heart for sunny. I’m totally down for Billie Eilish, the girl is for real. And @finneasoconnell too! Viva Los Angeles!"

It's not the first time Flea - whose real name is Michael Peter Balzary - shared his daughter's love of music with the world.

Last month the Dark Necessities rocker shared an Instagram story of himself messing around with her while she sang in the car.

Unfortunately their duet was cut short due to their phone falling off the dashboard, but the 14-second clip was enough to prove the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to music.

Watch them in action below:

