Flea announces solo album Honora, plus shares new track Traffic Lights ft. Thom Yorke

Traffic Lights comes from the RHCP bassist's debut solo album, Honara, which will be released in 2026 and includes contributions from Nick Cave and more.

Flea has shared his his latest solo single, the details of his upcoming album Honora and its accompanying tour.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist latest track, entitled Traffic Lights, which was shared on Wednesday (14th January) and features vocals from none other than Radiohead and The Smile frontman Thom Yorke.

The pair are no strangers to each other as Flea is a member of Yorke's Atoms For Peace supergroup, which also includes producer Nigel Godrich, Joey Waronker, and Mauro Refosco.

Introducing the single with a snippet on an Instagram post, the LA-raised rocker said: "It means mucho to me to birth another song, Traffic Lights, from my upcoming album Honora. I hope it can ease burdens, sway hips and bring people together. My compadre Thom Yorke sings on it, cutting, floating and lyricizing like the stone cold G he is. The song is, as of this very moment, in all the streaming places and the video is on my youtube channel. Power to the people. Deantoni Parks on drums, Jeff Parker on guitar, Mauro Refosco on percussion, Nathaniel Walcott on the keys, Josh Johnson on alto. Me on bass and trumpet. The video is by @nespy5euro Crank that s***"

Traffic Lights follows the release of A Plea - a half instrumental and half spoken word jazz track which sees Flea go back to his roots as a trumpeteer.

The song’s lyrics are a “yearning for a place beyond, a place of love, for me to speak my mind and be myself. I’m always just trying to be myself,” Flea said in a statement, reflecting on the state of society in the US and across the world.

“I’m always just trying to be myself," added the 63-year-old musician about the track. "I don’t care about the act of politics.

“I think there is a much more transcendent place above it where there’s discourse to be had that can actually help humanity, and actually help us all to live harmoniously and productively in a way that’s healthy for the world. There’s a place where we meet, and it’s love.”

Flea's A Plea single artwork. Picture: Press

Both singles are expected to appear on the 63-year-old rocker's upcoming solo album Honora which will be released on 27th March 2026 via Nonesuch records.

Other contributors to the album include Mauro Refosco - who Flea also worked with in Atoms For Peace - Nick Cave and more.

The album title - which was inspired by a "beloved" family member - consists of 10 tracks, six of which are original and the rest which make up reinterpretations of tracks by George Clinton and Eddie Hazel, Jimmy Webb, Frank Ocean and Shea Taylor, and Ann Ronell.

See the artwork and tracklist for Honora below:

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea's Honora solo album cover artwork. Picture: Press

See Flea's Honora album tracklisting:

Golden Wingship A Plea Traffic Lights Frailed Morning Cry Maggot Brain Wichita Lineman Thinkin Bout You Willow Weep For Me Free As I Want To Be

Flea and the Honora band will also embark on special dates in May to support the record, which will see him play shows in the States, Berlin, Amsterdam, London and Paris.

Musicians making up the Honora band include producer and saxophonist Josh Johnson, drummer Deantoni Parks, guitarist Jeff Parker, and bassist Anna Butterss.

Tickets go on general sale via Ticketmaster at 10am local time on Friday 23rd. European fans can also sign up for a presale here, which will ago live from Tuesday 20th January.

Flea & the Honora band's 2026 dates:

7th May: Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

9th May: Toronto, ON – Opera House

10th May: Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfiel

12th May: New York, NY – Webster Hall

13th May: Washington, DC – Black Cat

16th. May: Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theater

21st May: Berlin, DE – Heimathafen

22nd May: Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

26th May: London, UK – Koko

28th May: Paris, FR – Alhambra

