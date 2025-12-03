Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea shares solo single A Plea

3 December 2025, 10:13

Flea in the video for his solo single A Plea
Flea in the video for his solo single A Plea. Picture: YouTube/Flea

By Jenny Mensah

The RHCP bassist has revealed a first look at his upcoming solo project with the jazz single.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea has shared a new solo single.

The much-loved bassist and co-founder of the California funk rockers has revealed the first taste to come from his record, which is set for release in 2026.

The project sees Flea go back to his roots as a trumpet player, producing a jazz track which begins as an instrumental before Flea delivers a powerful vocal over halfway through the single.

When they do finally kick in, Flea's lyrics are an impactful statement on coming together amid the poltical unrest of these times.

Watch his music video, which is directed by his daughter Clara Balzary and choreographed by Sadie Wilking, below:

Flea - A Plea (Official Music Video)

The song ends with a reflective spoken word section, where the instrumentalist shares his hopes for unity and forgiveness instead of division.

The song’s lyrics are a “yearning for a place beyond, a place of love, for me to speak my mind and be myself. I’m always just trying to be myself,” Flea said in a statement, reflecting on the state of society in the US and across the world.

“I’m always just trying to be myself," added the 63-year-old musician. "I don’t care about the act of politics,” he added. “I think there is a much more transcendent place above it where there’s discourse to be had that can actually help humanity, and actually help us all to live harmoniously and productively in a way that’s healthy for the world. There’s a place where we meet, and it’s love.”

Flea's A Plea single artwork
Flea's A Plea single artwork. Picture: Press

As well as Flea appearing on electric bass, vocals, and trumpet for the track, he also enlist a talented ensemble, comprised of double bassist Anna Butterss, guitarist Jeff Parker, rummer Deantoni Parks, percussionist Mauro Refosco, alto flutist Rickey Washington and trombonist Vikram Devasthali. Chris Warren contributes to vocals, along with the song’s producer Josh Johnson, who also performs alto saxophone.

Flea's upcoming solo album is expected to be delivered in 2026 via Nonesuch records.

